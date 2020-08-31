Doscher brings experience to strength and conditioning role

TIFTON — Sporting fields across America are filled with athletes. Everyone knows these athletes are coached to hone their technique and skills in their particular sports, but that is not all they need. Strength and stamina are equally important and Tift County High has hired one of the experts in the field.
“This is a new experience for me,” said Michael Doscher, who took over as strength and conditioning coach this spring. “I’m excited to see what I can do down here to help Tift County.”
Doscher has earned rave reviews from his Tift coaching cohorts for his work with every sport from soccer to softball.
The first few months have been good, said Doscher. “It’s been a learning experience on both sides, but we’re learning together. It’s a great experience.” This is Doscher’s first journey into high school sports after a lifetime of working at the college level.
“The biggest highlight is the whole athletic department and all the athletes are really starting to come together as a whole family,” he said. “They’re really working hard.” Doscher said the kids are enjoying his program. “People who didn’t like lifting weights are liking weights. People who couldn’t do certain things — just watching them grow athletically and getting stronger and their confidence building. It’s really enjoyable to watch.”
Sessions run practically all day, starting with Zero Block at 6:50 a.m. Teenagers are not known for being morning people, but Doscher said he has had no issues with the earliest group. “They’re fine,” he said, adding this was a time the students chose for their workouts. Plus, said Doscher, they are athletes. “If they had to play a game that early, they’d wake up and play the game.”
First Block is composed of football players, whereas the other periods are a mixture of athletes. After school is Blue Devil Block, for those who aren’t in the other classes. “It’s a pretty full day,” he said.
Though this is first high school job, Doscher does have connections at the high school level, which led to him coming here.
He worked with Tift football head coach Ashley Anders when Anders was an assistant at Valdosta State. Tift Schools were looking for a new strength and conditioning coordinator earlier this year and Anders reached out to his old friend.
A conversation started between Doscher, Anders and Superintendent Adam Hathaway. After hammering out what the position should be, “Mr. Hathaway said, ‘You think you’d be interested?’”
Doscher said he was very happy at Valdosta State, but decided to accept the offer for a new post. He steps in for Chris Bragg has been a longtime strength coach for the Blue Devils. Bragg remains on staff, continuing to coach linemen and help coordinate the offense. Doscher said Bragg was being stretched thin by all his duties.
“He did a phenomenal job,” said Doscher. “This takes some pressure off him … It frees him up to help our football team even more.”
If the last name sounded familiar when Doscher took the job, it probably is and not just because of Valdosta State. Doscher’s son, Dustin, played in 2019 and 2020 for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College as a catcher.
Doscher’s career has taken him all over America. A Westwood, N.J. native, he’s been at Springfield College (Mass.), then to Boston College as an intern finishing up his undergraduate degree. Next came the first of several big geographical moves: to University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) and Mississippi State before moving to Valdosta.
He said he loved the travel. “I’ve gotten to meet so many different cultures and athletes and personalities and different nationalities and ethnicities. It’s given me a well-rounded approach to how to deal with athletes, talk with athletes and get the best out of them.”
The Valdosta State portion of Doscher’s career spanned 24 years, allowing him to see each and every one of the Division II national football titles.
Doscher said he initially went into this line of work because he was trained incorrectly — “like a bodybuilder and not like an athlete.” He suffered some injuries and didn’t like the feeling. After rehabbing he decided, “Let me be a strength coach and prevent other people from being injured.”
He said he enjoys watching the kids grow, some from being totally uncoordinated into his or her total capabilities.
“I still love it,” said Doscher. “I love what I do.”
