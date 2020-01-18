On Saturday, DOMO Sports Group kicked off the 7v7 season with their annual DOMO Beyond the Game Jamboree at Valwood School in Hahira.
The Jamboree brings several young talented athletes in and around Georgia to compete while building life-long relationships with people from many different parts of the South.
“Valwood has opened their doors up for the last three years,” said DOMO Co-Founder Willie Lee. “We got kids out here from Miami, from Buford, Atlanta, North Cobb, South Carolina, Ocala, so as long as they allow us to keep doing it, we’ll be back every year to kick the 7v7 season off right here.”
But what is DOMO?
It may sound familiar to some that may have seen it on social media, or their apparel being worn on the football field.
Now three years in, DOMO Sports Group is an expanding brand that brings more to the players than a 7v7 tournament and some cool gear to wear.
DOMO also prepares their athletes ‘beyond the game.’
“DOMO represents a departure from basically just playing and hoping,” said DOMO Motivational Speaker Dr. Daryl Scriven. “Really, it’s an organized effort to make sure we’re prepared in our total life not just on the field but off the field as well. It’s not about throwing kids away when they’re no longer playing the sport, it’s about telling kids that the sport prepares you to be successful in every aspect of life.”
Dr. Scriven spoke at the Jamboree to tell the DOMO athletes about the life lessons he learned through sports. His motivational series titled ‘Everyday I’m Hustling’ initially inspired Lee to create the DOMO brand to begin with.
Lee then teamed up with Co-Founder/Marketing Director Travis Hall and Co-Founder Harrison Smith to create not just an apparel brand, but a group that’s centered around kids establishing organic relationships while competing with premier talent.
“100% of our roster is talented enough to play football at the next level,” Lee said. “Last year we had a kid that had some off the field challenges that prevented that from happening. After the season we made a commitment amongst the leadership; myself, Travis and Harrison, to say going forward 100% of the kids in our program will have an opportunity to play at the next level and if they decide not to, it’s their choice. It’s not because of some off the field mishap or some grade or poor decision.”
That’s why it’s called DOMO Beyond the Game.
It’s more than just getting athletes ready for the next level of football; they also prepare kids for the next level of life through the game of football.
In order to play at the collegiate level many kids dream of, it takes more than just skill. That’s why Lee, Hall, and Smith promote success off the field just as much as they do on the field.
Yeah, some DOMO players get the flashy D1 offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina and the University of Florida, but it begins with seizing the opportunities DOMO Sports Group provides.
The coaches are already in their corner, helping with skills, life, exposure, you name it. Dr. Scriven also explained to kids that the people sitting next to them could cultivate into life-long relationships. The Jamboree gives players a chance to connect with one another, and down the road the friends made on the field could be potential business partners down the road.
“Coming up I really didn’t have a lot of role models. It was coaches, it was teammates that became my family,” Scriven said about his reason for speaking to the athletes. “So, I knew if I was going to make it in life it would be about building strong relationships and keeping a work ethic so I can contribute to the team and not just benefit from them. I wanted to share with these guys that journey because sometimes you can’t see the journey where you are, and if somebody could just help you to see what it would be like, then you can prepare for the next level.”
DOMO helps players see their light at the end of the tunnel, their potential in life all through the game of football.
That’s what makes playing sports so special.
It’s beyond the X’s and O’s, stats, and final scores because when the clock hits zero the game is over, life continues. Hidden within the game are life lessons DOMO Co-Founders bring to light so their athletes can be ready for when that clock hits zero.
The DOMO Sports Group is growing more and more as they continue representing well-rounded kids that are highly skilled athletes.
When asked about the future for the brand, Hall answered with a question.
“Did you know what Nike and Adidas was before it was Nike and Adidas,” Hall asked.
“No,” was my reply after a short pause.
“That’s my dream,” Hall said. “It’ll roll off the tongue after a while.”
The future is to build DOMO into a household name, a go-to brand.
With the work they’ve done and continue to do, the word will keep spreading around the football gold mine of the Southeast.
So there’s no telling how fast it will take for it to gain more attention cross the nation.
Joshua Miller is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
