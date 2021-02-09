Dominant stretch

VALDOSTA –– Following a 2-1 week record this past week, Valdosta State graduate women’s basketball standout Kwajelin Farrar was named Gulf South Conference East Division Co-Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
This is Farrar’s third weekly honor of the season and second time she has shared the accolade. This week, she and West Florida’s Danielle Norquest were tabbed the best of the week for the division. Farrar’s last weekly honor came on Jan. 12, when she shared with Lee’s Maddie Long. Her first weekly accolade was Dec. 15, 2020, following an outstanding debut versus West Georgia in the season-opener.
Farrar, a native of Grovetown, Ga., recorded two more double-doubles this past week for a team-best nine for the season. She averaged 17.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the three games last week. Farrar helped lead the Lady Blazers to a 64-47 win at West Florida and split two meetings with Montevallo at home. She was 24 of 32 from the field for a blistering 75 percent, while going 4 of 8 from the line. Farrar pulled down 12 rebounds and recorded 22 defensive stops for 34 rebounds for the week. She finished with seven assists, a team-high seven blocks and two steals.
For the season, Farrar is second on the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game. She leads the team going 98 of 160 from the field (.613), while she is 30 of 48 from the line (.625). Farrar is averaging 9.9 rebounds per game, while recording 33 assists, a team-high 21 blocks and 19 steals.
VSU sits at 14-2 overall and 14-2 in Gulf South Conference play this season as it leads the East Division of the conference. Montevallo is second in the East Division standings with an 8-3 record in league play and an 8-4 mark overall. Union leads the West Division with an 11-3 record both in league play and overall.
The Lady Blazers head on the road for the final time during the regular season this weekend at Auburn Montgomery. The two-game series is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip on Friday in Montgomery, Ala., followed by a 3 p.m. ET start on Saturday. Following the games at AUM, VSU has its bye week and then hosts West Florida (Feb. 26-27) to conclude the regular season at The Complex.
Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the women’s basketball schedule page. The games also will be broadcast on 94.3 WJEM FM with Spencer Van Horn having the call and broadcast online at foxsportsvaldosta.com.
