'Do Something Great': Trojans looks to end homecoming on high note

QUITMAN –– The Brooks County Trojans (2-3) will welcome the B.E.ST. Academy Eagles (1-4) to Quitman for homecoming.
The Eagles will make the trip from Atlanta in hopes to spoil the Trojans' homecoming.
This week’s match will be the final game before region play began for the Trojans.
“We want to use this final non-region game in order to prepare for region play,” head coach Maurice Freeman said.
Last Friday, the Trojans ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the then undefeated Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets 38-22.
In nearly every aspect of the game, the Trojans hold the advantage over the Eagles.
The Trojans average 35.2, beating out the Eagles' 20.4.
Yards are hard to come by for the B.E.S.T. Eagles.
They average 219.4 total offensive yards, falling short by 100-plus to the Trojans' 352.4.
The Trojans will look to quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus to make big plays and minimize mistakes once again in order to cap off homecoming week for a win.
Last week against Thomas County Central, Burrus completed 67 percent of his passes for 149 yards, rushed for 90 yards, and scored three touchdowns.
Running back Omari Arnold is coming off a rather quiet game against the Yellow Jackets, rushing for 38 yards on 10 carries.
Despite flying under the radar last week, Arnold still leads the team in rushing average with 99.6 per game.
For B.E.S.T., quarterback Da’von Hixson will be their focus as he passes for 107.2 yards per game.
Their rushing attack has been muffled as running back NiQue’ Bell averages 36.2 yards a contest.
Freeman wants the same story against B.E.S.T. just like last season when they played them for homecoming.
“It’s homecoming,” Freeman said. “We have to do something great and continue to win to set us up for the rest of the season.”
The game will kickoff at 7:30 at Veteran’s Stadium in Quitman.
