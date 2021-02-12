VALDOSTA –– With both teams gearing up for the postseason, Valdosta and Lowndes came together to reach a compromise.
The varsity teams played the first and third quarters, while the junior varsity played the second and fourth quarters.
"Coach Benjamin and I, we talked, because they've got a playoff game in a few days so we didn't want to risk the chance of one of his guys getting hurt," Valdosta head coach Darrell Lockhart said after the game. "They came to us last weekend and we had to come to them this week, so we just worked it out."
Coincidentally, the junior varsity changed Valdosta's fortunes.
Freshman Daylan Dixon's go-ahead 3-pointer with 26 seconds left helped lift the Wildcats (18-4, 5-1 Region 1-6A) to a 47-44 win over the Vikings (6-7, 3-3 Region 1-7A) Thursday night.
"I thought they played real well," Lockhart said of the junior varsity's performance. "They just made some errors, which is normal. They played real well tonight compared to the last time they played."
Leading by seven heading into the fourth, Valdosta's junior varsity was handed the keys to take the 'Cats home, but the Vikings nearly stole the game in the final minute.
The Vikings cut the lead to 43-41 on a pair of free throws by sophomore Demarcus Black with 1:45 remaining.
After a 'Cats miss, the Vikings took back the lead as sophomore forward Landon New buried a 3 from the top of the key to make it 44-43 Lowndes with under a minute to play.
Valdosta coach Darrell Lockhart called a timeout with 31.1 seconds to play, looking to organize the team for a final push.
Out of the timeout, the ball pinged around before finding Dixon in the corner in front of the Valdosta bench. The lefty guard pulled up and knocked down the 3 to send the Valdosta segment of the crowd into a frenzy and the Lowndes faithful into despair.
With Valdosta clinging to a 46-44 lead, the door was still cracked open for the Vikings to tie or send the game into overtime.
Following a missed free throw by Valdosta's James Siplen, Lowndes made a heady play to throw the ball ahead to a player leaking out for a layup.
Unfortunately, the Vikings blew the layup with 9 seconds left and fouled Siplen to stop the clock with 7.1 seconds on the clock.
Siplen made the first and missed the second as the Vikings got a clean look at the tying 3-pointer from Black, but the shot missed as time expired –– clinching Valdosta's fifth straight victory and securing a season sweep of the Vikings.
No 'Cats scored in double figures as Dixon led the team with nine points in the win. Joloni Williams scored seven points for Valdosta, while junior reserve Aaron Williams added six points.
Valdosta shot poorly throughout, finishing the game shooting 27% from the floor and 4-of-16 from beyond the arc.
The 'Cats held the Vikings to 33% shooting Thursday night.
Jacques Williams led the Vikings with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Big man JC Riley scored six points, all on emphatic dunks, to go along with 10 rebounds and four blocked shots while New finished with six points and six rebounds in the loss.
After sweeping the Vikings, Lockhart believes his team got a valuable tune-up for its region tournament opener against Houston County next Wednesday.
"I think (the last two games) really sharpened us up pretty well because Houston County's got a little popcorn guard that's real good and we're definitely going to have to defend him," Lockhart said. "I thought we did pretty good tonight on Williams. It prepared us well and we've got a little more work to do in the gym."
Lowndes girls 61
Valdosta 38
The Valdosta Lady 'Cats (12-7, 4-2 Region 1-6A) trailed by just six points at halftime, but couldn't keep pace in the second half as Lowndes (9-4, 3-3 Region 1-7A) won in a blowout, 61-38.
The Vikettes led 26-20 at halftime, then took full control of the game with a massive third quarter –– outscoring Valdosta 21-8 in the period to take a 47-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
A layup by the Vikettes' Otaifo Esenabhalu followed by consecutive scores by sophomore Mya Espanol pushed the lead to 57-36 late in the fourth quarter.
With the game well in-hand, the Vikettes put a cheeky exclamation point on the game as Espanol got the ball on the fast break and lobbed the ball off the backboard for a trailing Faith Johnson to lay the ball in on the alley-oop. The play drew cheers from the crowd as the Vikettes swept the Lady 'Cats for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Johnson scored a game-high 20 points for the Vikettes, followed by Taje Middleton's 12 points. Esenbhalu and Espanol each scored nine points in the win.
