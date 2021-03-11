VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High Vikings (8-1) rolled to a 15-3 win in five innings against the Valdosta Wildcats (7-6) Tuesday night.
After a scoreless first inning for both teams, the Vikings exploded for nine of their 15 runs in the second inning. Ryan Flint, Sage O’Berry, Jalen Hudson, and Jacob Walker all crossed to plate to score runs in the inning.
Though the ‘Cats showed signs of life with three runs in the top of the third inning, the Vikings slammed the door shut with six more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 12-run lead.
Needing to record three outs for a run-rule victory, Lowndes reliever Casey Tucker got Valdosta’s Cole Porter to fly out to center fielder McCage Pruitt to end the game.
Mason Steel was the winning pitcher for the Vikings, allowing zero runs on three hits over one inning, walking zero.
Cooper Samples started for the ‘Cats, allowing eight runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking one. Sophomore Cohen Smith and senior Will Richards came on in relief, throwing 1 1/3 innings and one inning respectively.
William Joyner started the game for the Vikings. Joyner allowed no hits and no runs in an inning of work with three strikeouts and one walk.
Hudson went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Vikings’ offense while Nyk Emerson led Valdosta with a 2-for-3 night at the plate.
With the win, the Vikings improved to 8-1 on the season and extended their winning streak for four. Valdosta fell to 7-6 and lost their second straight game.
UP NEXT
Lowndes: Travels to face Colquitt County in Moultrie tonight in its first region game.
Valdosta: Travels to Warner Robins to open its region schedule against Houston County tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.