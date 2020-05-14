VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High girls basketball is sending two more players to college.
Senior guards Amiya Allen and Ja’Nya Ferguson have committed to Fort Valley State University, head coach E.A. Wilcox told The Valdosta Daily Times.
Allen was a steady two-way contributor off the bench this past season –– averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest in 29 games. The 5-foot-6 combo guard scored in double figures seven times, including a season-best 15 points twice during the regular season.
Allen says she weighed her decision for about a month before deciding to commit to Fort Valley State.
“It all came down to how much they would be giving me and it all lined up with what I wanted to pursue in my college career,” Allen, who plans to major in criminal justice, said. “They told me that they love what I bring off the bench. Last year, they needed more people to come off the bench and be able to hold up the defense so that was one of their major things. They love how I drive and how I’m able to draw fouls. ... It was just the right decision.”
Ferguson, a 5-foot-9 wing, was also a contributor off the bench for the Lady ‘Cats. She scored a season-high 10 points in a game against West Florida High on Dec. 20, 2019.
Like Allen, Ferguson has an interest in majoring in criminal justice at Fort Valley State and is currently dual-enrolled to get a head start on her academics for the fall.
“I accepted the Fort Valley scholarship because it’s an HBCU and it goes toward something I take pride in –– black history and the career path I want to go on,” Ferguson said. “My best friend is attending, too.”
Along with Allen, Ferguson was a key piece off the bench for a Lady ‘Cats team that posted the best record in school history this past season at 28-3. The Lady ‘Cats went on an unprecedented 25-game winning streak before falling to Forest Park in the Final Four.
The incredible run the team went on sticks out in Ferguson’s mind, especially being able to go out on a mostly high note.
“My favorite memory from this season would probably be us doing something that had never been done and continuing to surprise people,” Ferguson said.
Equipped with a smooth shooting stroke from mid-range and versatility across positions, Ferguson might find her way on the court sooner rather than later with the Wildcats under head coach Andrea Williams.
“My role was basically to be anything he needed me to be,” Ferguson said of her role under Wilcox. “I was the person to get the ball out on the break and have the potential to make key plays. Coach Williams believes that I can be a key freshman coming in that can help start a winning foundation for their program.”
