Joe Burrow
Burrow was the best player in college football last year and it was no surprise that he went first overall. He shifted the landscape of college football and was Mr. Cool while doing it. The Bengals are pairing him with a receiving core of AJ Green, John Ross and Tee Higgins and are already much better than they were last season. He’ll have an immediate impact,not only in Cincinnati but on the league.
Jeff Okudah
This was a pick that had a lot of dimensions to it. A lot of times when teams have to draft early they, aren’t drafting for need but they’re looking at talent available. Here, I think the Lions did both. They traded Darius Slay in March so they needed a cornerback and I think Okudah was one of the best players in the draft. His numbers and film speak for themselves. With Matt Patricia having an extensive background as a defensive coach, this pick was right up his alley. I think he'll have an immediate impact and potentially help turn around a Lions franchise that has been tailspinning for the last several seasons.
Tua Tagovailoa
I think Tagovailoa has the most upside of any player in this draft class. Aside from the injuries and the fact that he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, I think he has the most potential to have a successful career in the league. His shining moment came when he delivered the game winning touchdown against Georgia in the 2018 National Championship. As many remember, he was inserted into that game to replace Jalen Hurts and ended up being the savior for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. What’s sometimes forgotten is that he threw the touchdown pass after being sacked 16 yards behind the line-of-scrimmage on the play before. If there’s a player with the mental toughness to navigate the Dolphin’s franchise, it’s him.
Isaiah Simmons
I saw a lot of talking about this pick by the Cardinals. It wasn’t necessarily all good talking either. Simmons is a unique talent that can be inserted into different positions on a defense. For some, that means he has no true strength. I believe that’s the opposite. If Simmons can translate his style to the NFL, he’ll easily become a nightmare for opposing offensive coaches to game plan for. His “positionless” play could allow for the Cardinals to explore different assignments each week. While I doubt he’ll be a player that solely changes the franchise, he could become a building block to Arizona becoming a relevant threat in the NFC again.
CeeDee Lamb
This was an unexpected surprise of the draft. Dallas had multiple capable receivers in its arsenal. Adding this player takes the cake though. Lamb is lightning in a bottle. An explosive receiver with sure hands that just made an already dangerous Dallas offense even scarier. He averaged more than 100 yards per game during his junior season at Oklahoma. Cowboy’s first-year head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboy’s offense has no excuse not to perform this season—unless they don’t get Dak Prescott a new deal.
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota is another team that healed an immediate need with their first round pick. After dealing Stefan Diggs to Buffalo, the Vikings desperately needed a receiver to patch their core and take pressure away from Adam Thielen. Jefferson does that and if last season showed anything he might be the best receiver from this draft class. Jefferson broke a school record at LSU last season, catching 111 passes with 18 touchdowns. Only a two star recruit out of high school, he improved his production each of his three years of college. He’s a dynamic playmaker and will serve the Vikings offense well.
Jordan Love
For many, this was a head scratching decision. But I love a franchise that’s willing to commit to the future despite being in the midst of what some define as success. Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks on the planet. He’s also getting up in age and time waits for no one. I know there’s a quarterback in Tampa Bay that thinks he can continue to rewrite the history books but it’s doubtful that Rodgers will continue to play at a high level for years to come. So draft a quarterback who can grow and learn without the pressures of the franchise on his shoulder. It’s a strategy that Kansas City implored and it payed off with a championship. Green Bay did it before too, when Rodgers dethroned Brett Farve after backing him up for three seasons. Like I said before, time waits for no one.
