HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants had six players make the GISA Region 3-3A All-Region Team announced over the weekend. Five more Valiants were All-Region Honorable Mentions.
Senior tight end Harrison Hamsley, quarterback Pate Hogan, running back Bay Moorman, junior linebacker Demetris Rosier, junior wide receiver Dru Womack and sophomore place kicker Brock Blais all earned All-Region nods.
Hamsley was an unstoppable force on the offensive side of the ball with 728 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns on the season. As a result, Hamsley reeled in All-State and All-Region honors as well as Co-Region Player of the Year. Like many of his Valiants teammates, Hamsley was also a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. Hamsley had 20 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one defensive touchdown.
Hogan threw for 1,756 yards with 12 touchdowns as a senior and led the team with toughness and heart throughout the season. Once he graduates, Hogan desires a college football career.
Coming out the Valiants' backfield, Moorman racked up 456 yards rushing with seven rushing touchdowns. Moorman also had 39 tackles on the defensive side of the ball at middle linebacker.
Speaking of defense, Rosier was all over the field for the Valiants, leading the team in tackles with 81. The man they call "The Wolverine" led the team with 44 solo tackles. Rosier has one more season with the Valiants and figures to be more prominent on that side of the ball with Moorman's departure.
Leading the receiving corps was standout junior receiver Dru Womack. Womack was a great weapon for the Valiants and a big safety that played in the box on defense. Womack had over 300 yards receiving and 25 tackles on the season with two interceptions. Womack is returning next year and probably will not see the box as much as he moves back to quarterback with Hogan graduating.
A dependable kicker for the Valiants, sophomore Brock Blais walked onto the practice field for the first time this season. Blais, who had never played football before, finished the season perfect from the field –– going 18-for-18 on field goals. The highlight of Blais' season was a game-winning field goal in the team's 22-20 win over Southland on Nov. 6 Outside of football, Blais is currently gearing up for golf season in the spring.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Will Vickers, brothers Wright, Gatlin and Worth Kimbro and senior Russell Hunter earned Honorable Mention honors for the Valiants.
The Valiants had a stud leading their offensive line throughout the season. Vickers protected Hogan's blindside and left a huge impact on the offensive line this season.
Perhaps the heart of the Valiants football team and the team leader, Wright Kimbro played defensive end for the Valiants and tallied 25 tackles on the season with one sack. Wright led the Valiants with his passion and leadership and plans on attending college after graduation.
Only a sophomore, Gatlin Kimbro established himself as a playmaker for the Valiants. His numbers might not jump off the page, but Gatlin had 22 tackles and 110 receiving yards on the season.
Worth Kimbro played several different positions for the Valiants, showing his versatility over the course of the season. Worth posted 25 tackles and one sack this season and figures to be a key player on both sides of the ball over the next two years.
A first-year man running the secondary for the Valiants was senior Russell Hunter. Primarily a basketball player, Hunter stepped into a role as a safety for the Valiants and was a no-fly zone on the back end of the defense. Hunter hauled in one interception with 10 pass deflections. Hunter came through in key moments throughout the season, making plays on the offensive side of the ball and on special teams. Hunter is in the midst of his last basketball season with the Valiants.
