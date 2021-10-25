VALDOSTA – After letting a close region opener slip away at Northside the week before, the Valdosta Wildcats (4-5, 1-1 Region 1-6A) made sure Friday's outcome was never in doubt.
Behind its punishing running game and defensive dominance, the 'Cats wiped out the Houston County Bears (4-5, 0-2) 48-6 Friday night.
"We talked about it all week – we gave away one last week," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said. "We had to get ourselves off the ground. The biggest thing I asked the kids, and I challenged them, come out and play hard, let's be aggressive and play Wildcat football like we've done all season."
Junior running back Ahmad Denson led the way for the 'Cats with 10 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns as the 'Cats picked up a key region victory.
The younger Denson was electric, making several Bears defenders miss on both of his touchdown runs.
In all, the 'Cats tallied 411 yards of offense with 383 coming from the rushing attack as the team leaned on the run for 45 carries in the game.
Senior Terrell Denson had 12 carries for 89 yards with one touchdown. Senior Kaleb Robinson added seven carries for 45 yards with a touchdown. Young backs Jordan Gatlin and Charles Williams also made an impact as the duo combined for seven carries for 111 yards and two late touchdowns.
"We knew Ahmad was a great back the whole time but, you know, there's so many backs in our backfield," Felton said. "We're blessed with so many good running backs in Kaleb and Ahmad's big brother Terrell. Ahmad is explosive, electrifying and has great balance. He's the future. With him and Charles and Gatlin, we have a lot skilled backs coming back (next year)."
Since the loss to Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic, the 'Cats have largely gone away from traditional quarterback play in favor of its more dominant running game.
Against Houston County, the 'Cats used playmaker Willie Almond as their de facto quarterback – opting to use him in wildcat packages and in run-pass option schemes. Almond completed 4 of 5 passes for 28 yards in the game, completing more passes and throwing for more yardage than the entire Bears team Friday.
The Bears finished 3 of 12 for 15 yards and posted just 122 yards of offense.
"We went with Willie. We trust Willie. Willie's a playmaker," Felton said. "The seniors wanted it and it's a senior-led team. As coaches, we want to give the kids what they at times and we went with Willie and he directed traffic well tonight and we scored points and ran the ball well."
Playing without leading rusher Simeon Askew, the Bears never found their footing on offense, but finished with 107 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Defensively, the 'Cats harassed the Bears' backfield early and often as they racked up eight sacks in the game.
Seniors Jaylin Berrian and Jacquez McGowan had nine tackles each, with McGowan adding two sacks and four tackles for loss. Senior defensive back Jalen Yearby had seven tackles and four tackles for loss, while sophomore defensive end Eric Brantley had six tackles (four for loss) and three sacks in the win.
"Our goal was to win up front," Felton said of his defense. "Our linebackers played good. We played man coverage and we were able to bring pressure. We just challenged our guys. They were the No. 1 rushing team in our region and we're the No. 1 rushing defense. In order to do that, you've got to stop the run and our guys rose to the occasion. I'm proud of every last one of them, even the coaching staff."
The 'Cats forced the Bears just two first downs the entire night and 1 of 11 in third-down conversions. Overall, the Bears punted nine times Friday, with three getting blocked. Senior Nevin Spivey blocked two punts, while Camren Bailey blocked the other.
Senior Isaiah Holland blocked a field goal in the game as well.
Felton praised his team for stepping up its aggression to be opportunistic in fourth-down situations.
"Coach (Ashley) Harden, our special teams coordinator, did a great job planning and we just put guys out there with the will to want to make plays and get it done," Felton said. "These guys came hard and took pride in it. I couldn't be more proud of my guys than I am tonight."
UP NEXT
The 'Cats will wrap up the 2021 season at home this Friday against Lee County.
Valdosta has lost the last three meetings with Lee County, including a last-second field goal that lifted the Trojans to a 53-50 decision at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in 2019.
"Lee County is great program. Coach (Dean) Fabrizio does a good job over there," Felton said. "It's our Super Bowl. It's our state championship. So, we're gonna bring our A-game and we're gonna be ready. They're a very talented team, but they're coming to us and one thing I want my guys to do is show up, have fun and play Wildcat football. At the end of the day, we'll look up in the fourth quarter and see what the score is."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
