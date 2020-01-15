Defense, fast break points lifts Lady Trojans to victory

NASHVILLE, Ga. –– The Lady Trojans of Brooks County traveled to Nashville to take on the Rebelettes of Berrien County.
Suffocating defense and quick scoring delivered the Lady Trojans a 43-23 victory on Tuesday night.
The Rebelettes called a quick timeout after losing the tip and allowing Stephone Johnson score four consecutive points at the basket for the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Trojans held the Rebelettes to three points in the first half and grasped an 8-3 lead at the end of the first quarter behind Stephone Johnson’s four points.
In the second quarter, the Lady Trojans defense stayed greedy as they extended their lead and combined it with their shot making.
After a Ciera Ludy three pointer, they held a 19-7 lead, the biggest lead at the time.
Before the half, Azhia Gordon shaved down the lead as she hit one of her two free throws to bring their twelve-point deficit to 19-10.
The second half began with buckets.
Stephone Johnson stopped and popped a midrange shot on a fastbreak to put the Lady Trojans up by 12 before Jardaie Jenkins responded instantly to bring it back down to 10.
The teams traded buckets for the majority of the third quarter with the Lady Trojans outscoring the Rebelettes 10-8.
Rebelette Azahia Gordon began the final quarter scoring a quick basket to cut the lead to single digits, but it was quickly matched by Andreanna Dennis of the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Trojans simply began to have their way with the Rebelettes for the remainder of the quarter as they continued to extend their lead as time elapsed.
Tamia Hadley took the ball to the basket to bring get a thirteen-point lead then it was quickly followed by an Elizabeth Garcia steal and score to put them up 15.
Stephone Johnson and Za’nidja Aikens ended the game on two more fastbreak scores for the Lady Trojans as time expired for the contest.
The Lady Trojans has ended a six-game winning streak and will be at Mitchell County on Friday for their next game.
As for the Rebelettes, they will host Early County to host the Lady Bobcats.
Brooks Co. 59
Berrien 41
The Brooks County Trojans marched into Nashville and ran the Berrien County Rebels out the gym on Tuesday, defeating them 59-41 in a 2A Region 1 matchup.
Ja’karius Jenkins opened the game trigger-happy, knocking down back-to-back three pointers within the first two minutes of the game.
The two teams played scrappy ball, diving and chasing after loose balls and traded buckets, ending the first quarter with Brooks leading 15-14.
The second quarter was more of the same.
The Trojans extended their lead to four after they outscored the Rebels 14-11 in the second quarter behind Jenkins’ scoring.
They entered the half up 29-25 after Jamon Robinson failed to hit a buzzer-beating three pointer to end the half for the Rebels.
Brooks Head Coach Darious Dennard said that defensive lapses were the reason that the game was so close in the first half and assistant coach Bryceland Brown advised that the team presses on defense.
“We were having miscues on defense. We weren’t talking and rotating like we were supposed to. We communicated and fixed that up and came out with a W,” Dennard said.
The second half began quiet for both teams as Berrien called a timeout within the first minute.
As the game picked up, J’shawn Baker scored on an and-one where the foul created a cut on the top of his head.
Baker left the game and did not return.
After that, Omari Arnold showed that he can do it on the gridiron and hardwood, knocking down a three to put the Trojans up 36-29 with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter.
Berrien continued to run away with the game as Exzavion Chappell extended their lead to double digits with a three.
“When you get stops, you can get out and run. We like to play fast and I told them once we get the rebound let’s go. I believe its easier to score before letting the defense get set,” Coach Dennard said.
The trio of Kahlil Proctor, Exzavion Chappell, and Omari Arnold led the Trojans to a 45-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Devin Edwards then attempted a basket but was fouled and left the game without returning due to a nosebleed.
The Rebels attempts to bring themselves within striking distance fell short as they could not hit timely shots.
Brooks raised their record to 6-10 and their next matchup will take place at Mitchell County on Friday.
Berrien is now 4-12 will host Early County on Friday.
