VALDOSTA –– Saturday, the Valdosta High School Wildcat Hall of Fame held their 2020 Banquet at the VHS Performing Arts Center on the Old Valdosta High School campus.
A selection committee of 10, headed by Chairman Jerry Don Baker, chose twelve Valdosta High athletics alumni to enter the first Hall of Fame class of the decade.
Randy Bell (1982-1985): Football, basketball, track – 1982, 1984 football state champion, 1984 national champion
Butch Brooks (1972-1981): Baseball Head Coach, Football Offensive Coordinator: 1978 baseball state champion, 127 baseball wins, 1978 football state champion
Dori Carter (2002-2005): Golf – Region 1-5A Player of the Year
Ricky Daniels (1980-1983): Football Defensive Lineman – 1982 State Champion and All-State selection
Vera Dotson (1977-1980): Track & Field, Basketball, Cheerleading – on the inaugural team, 1st Place 4x1 State Champion, Cheerleader Captain
Jimmy Lewis (1981-1985): Football, Track, Wrestling – Football Left Tackle, 1982, 1984 Football State Champion, 1984 Football National Champion
Robert “Rob” Mitchell (1980-1983): Football, Track – Football Wide Receiver 1982, 1984 State Champion, 1984 National Champion, Most Outstanding Receiver
James Roberts (1985-1988): Football, Track – 1986 Football State Champion
Harry “The Hat” Sewell (1983-2002): Sideline Coordinator
David White (1975-1978): Baseball – Baseball third basemen, 1978 Baseball State Champion
Seabron Williams, Jr. (1984-1987): Football, Track – 1984, 1986 Football State Champion
Glenn “Tiger” Williams (1966-1969): Football, Baseball – Football Offensive Lineman, Football All-American, 1966, 1968, 1969 Football State Champion, 1969 Football National Champion
The ceremony was dedicated to Jack Randolph, who spent 31 years as a coach and teacher at Valdosta High School.
Rudolph was a part of 11 State and National Championships brought to VHS where his defense recorded 111 shut outs and held opponents to 8.3 points per game.
All inductees had a chance to speak as they received their award.
Some laughed and some cried as they reminisced on their time as a Wildcat.
Chairman Baker feels that this was a building block towards years to come as they look to add more people to the Hall.
“Every year we want to put outstanding athletes that need to be recognized in the Hall of Fame,” Baker said.
Baker acknowledged the uniqueness of the 2020 class from others.
“All of these individuals either made All-State, All-Region, or All-American. That’s what we’re looking for," Baker said. "We also look at what these athletes have done after they graduate and conducted themselves in helping young people who looked up them."
