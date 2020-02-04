Golfers interested in participating in the upcoming Georgia Amateur Golf events need to register by the deadline dates.
All events are open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older. Players tee-assignments are based on age 21-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-up. Net flights are based on Handicap index.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Michelob Ultra Seniors Tired Creek Country Club in Cairo. Entry deadline is Feb. 6; Individual Stableford.
Saturday, Feb. 15: GAGP Players Club Shoot-Out. Individual Stroke Play, entry fee $10 plus golf/cart. First-place winner is guaranteed $100. Optional events include players pot $5, carry over skins game $5, carry over closest to pin $5 and GAGP 50/50 drawing $5 per ticket.
The deadline to enter is Feb. 8.
Friday, Feb. 21: GAGP State Park Golf Trail Meadow Links GC Fort Gaines Ga. 2-man stableford gross and net. Deadline to enter is Feb. 14.
Monday, Feb. 24: Coastal Georgia Golfer Cross Winds Golf Club in Savannah. Individual Stableford gross and net, the deadline to enter is Feb. 17.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Players Club Shoot-Out Circle Stone Country Club in Adel. Eighteen holes of individual stroke play (net and gross). The entry fee is $10 plus golf/cart. The first-place winner is guaranteed $100. Optional events include players pot $5, carry over skins game $5, carry over closest to pin $5, and GAGP 50/50 drawing $5 per ticket. Deadline to enter is Feb. 22.
For entry forms, contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
MARCH EVENTS
March 9: Sapelo Hammock Shellman Bluff Georgia Coastal Georgia Golfer, Deadline March 2
March 12: Francis Lake Lake Park Georgia Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz, Deadline March 12
March 17: Kinderlou Forest GC, Valdosta. Leprechaun Classic Birdies Beer and Burgers, Deadline March 10
March 27: Georgia Veterans GC, Cordele. Georgia 2-man stableford, Deadline March 20
March 28: Circle Stone CC, Adel. Players Club Senior Invitational March 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.