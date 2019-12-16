Golfers have until Dec. 31, 2019 to sign up for a Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions 2 for 1 Membership special.
Golfers and a partner can join for $60 or $30 each. Members receive many advantages compared to non-members including reduced entry-fees, green-fees, hotels, restaurants, merchandise and reciprocal membership to any associate club hosting a GAGP event. It is a pay as you play membership open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older. There is no initiation fees, monthly dues, or food and beverage charges. Competitions are schedule for Mondays through Saturday at 84 different courses in Central Georgia, South Georgia, Southwest Georgia, and Southeast Georgia. There are four member groups, Michelob Ultra Seniors, GAGP State Park Golf Trail, Coastal Georgia Golf Club and The Players Club. Gross and Net Competitions are flighted with tee assignments by age. 21-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-up.
Formats will include stroke play, stableford, best ball, and match play. Golfers can play for the love of the game and camaraderie or competitive competitions, remembering it’s just a game. Following play players are invited to the 19 th hole hosted by the host club or a pub sponsor receiving 2 complimentary Michelob Ultra beers, wine or sodas.
The 2020 Scheduled will include The Director’s Cup, Georgia City Championship, Super Bowl Skins Game, The Players Championship, The Classic, The Traditional, The Invitational, The Amateur, GAGP Championship, The Legacy, Breast Cancer Classic, PGA Majors Partners, Net Championship and Mayor’s Cup.
January Schedules
Jan. 9: Michelob Ultra Seniors at Circle Stone Golf Club. Deadline to register is Jan. 2.
Jan. 24 GAGP State Park Golf Trail at Lakes at Laura Walker in Waycross. Deadline to register is Jan. 17.
Jan. 25: The Players Club at Francis Lake in Lake Park. Deadline to register is Jan. 17.
Jan. 27: Coastal Georgia Golfer at Laurel Island Links. Deadline to register is Jan. 20.
For additional information, entry forms, a membership packet and/or schedules, contact John Ungar at Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at johnunger@yahoo.com.
