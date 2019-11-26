VALDOSTA –– On the first day of the Charles Cooper Invitational, host team Lowndes wasted no time making a statement.
The Lowndes boys (2-1) used a smothering, swarming zone defense and sharp outside shooting to blow out Crisp County (0-1) 77-45 in the night cap.
Though the Cougars jumped out to an early lead, the Vikings found their rhythm early. Senior Zack McBurrough scored eight of his 18 points in the first quarter as the Vikings jumped out to a 25-12 lead after one quarter.
In the second, fellow senior Paul Montgomery got in on the action as he poured in three 3-pointers in the second quarter. McBurrough scored eight more points –– a pair of 3s and a two-hand breakaway dunk that gave Lowndes a 50-26 lead with 1:26 left in the half that forced a Cougars timeout.
The Vikings outscored the Cougars 23-16 in the second half as many of the reserves got valuable playing time with another game today against Thomasville.
“I was really pleased with the effort,” Lowndes coach Reshon Benjamin said after the game. “Although it was pretty good, I think it could be better. We still had some minor mistakes, a couple bad turnovers. But the way we want to play, we want to make our defense turn into offense. Any time we can get transition layups, fast break points, it just makes the game a whole lot easier.
“With the type of lineup we have, we really want to run and push the tempo. As long as we’re doing that through our defense, I feel like we can control the game.”
Montgomery and McBurrough combined for 37 points on the night, finishing with eight of the team’s 10 3-pointers in the game.
As juniors, both players saw sporadic playing time and showed flashes of potential. As seniors, Benjamin feels both players are ready to prove themselves in larger roles.
“They’re like two peas in a pod, man,” Benjamin said of Montgomery and McBurrough. “I can tell with the energy they create, they feed off each other. Those are two guys I believe have been chomping at the bit. They’ve just been ready to get in and get some game-time action.
“They kind of didn’t get much action last year, so leading up to the season, all they’ve been talking about is the opportunity that they have. One thing we’ve always talked about is that everybody doesn’t get this opportunity –– because you do, you want to maximize it and give everything you have. I think they did that tonight. Playing inside-out opened up those wide open 3s and as long as they’re in rhythm, we’ll take them.”
An up-and-under bank shot by McBurrough put the Vikings up 63-33 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. The Vikings led 68-35 after three quarters and were able to put the game away without much trouble.
The Vikings will face Thomasville tonight at 7:30. The Bulldogs lost narrowly to Brunswick, 65-61 on Monday.
Vikettes 60
Crisp Co. 17
The Lowndes girls varsity team used its relentless pressure defense and Crisp County’s poor shooting to roll to a 60-17 victory in the opener.
The Vikettes led 33-8 at halftime and opened the third quarter with intensity. An offensive rebound and put-back by sophomore Tia Brant, followed by a pair of free throws by junior Kiersten Graham extended the lead to 45-9 with 2:44 left in the third quarter.
“That’s the name of the game –– we’ve got to play defense. Defense wins games,” Vikettes coach Antonia Tookes said. “I tell them we’ve got to play defense for 32 minutes. We don’t really care what the score is. We’re going to play the whole time like it’s 0-0 and that’s the mentality I’m trying to build. We want to play for 32 minutes as hard as we can play.”
Despite struggling to make shots most of the night, the Cougars ended the third with three consecutive baskets. Alexis Porter drilled a mid-range jumper with 1:50 remaining, followed by a layup from junior Chelsey Harvey and a 3-pointer by senior Aaliyah Hardemon that forced a Lowndes timeout.
Vikettes guard Marvayah Riley answered the short burst with a 3 of her own before the horn to give Lowndes a 48-16 lead going into the fourth.
Freshman Faith Johnson led the Vikettes with 13 points in the win.
Through three games, the Vikettes are averaging 60.3 points per game and have won each game by double-digits –– the last two coming by 43 and 50 points respectively.
The Vikettes will be in action today against another team in the field to close out the tournament at 6 p.m.
