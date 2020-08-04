Day by day: Rebels football embracing, focusing on each day

NASHVILLE – The Berrien Rebels are focused on each day one day at a time and are not dwelling on the possibility of the upcoming season being suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's the mantra head coach Tim Alligood and his coaching staff are living by this summer as the Rebels prepare for the upcoming season, which starts with a preseason game on Aug. 21 at Seminole County.
“I try to do every day, come to practice every day with a positive attitude. I say now more than ever, you've just got to focus on that day that you have in front of you and get as much accomplished in that day that you've been given as possible; and not think about the next day,” Alligood said. “If you sit there and dwell on (the pandemic), then you're not going to be able to maximize the day at hand. That's really what we've been trying to do is not even talk about that stuff. Lets get as good as we can get today, and really that's all we can control.”
Alligood and the Rebels are just one of the many Georgia High School Association schools that started practicing in full pads this week. The Rebels have three weeks to prepare for their preseason opener, which is followed by a home preseason game on Aug. 28 against Southland Academy.
While positive cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across Georgia, Alligood said his team has dodged the virus so far, which has allowed them to progress as much as they have since reconvening on June 8.
“I think the biggest thing for us has been, the Lord's really blessed us, we've had no positive cases so far to date. We haven't had to worry about any kind of shutdowns going on. We've been able to utilize every day we've been out on the practice field,” Alligood said. “I know there are several schools in our area that have had to shut down their football operations because people had positive cases. Knock on wood, we've been very blessed to avoid that, and that's let us get out on the practice field and get something going every day.”
