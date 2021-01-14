QUITMAN –– The Lanier County Bulldogs (9-2, 6-0 Region 1-A) continued their reign over Region 1A, needing a second-half comeback to escape Quitman with a 69-67 victory over Brooks County Tuesday night.
The victory gave the Dawgs their ninth straight win and dropped the Trojans to 4-6 (3-1 in region).
As the game winded down with a little over one minute left, Ja’karius Jenkins drained a three from the corner to bring the score to 65-63 with 1:03 left in the game.
Following the three, Brown hit a floater for Lanier to nab a 67-63 lead as the free throw game begin with 31 seconds to go.
As the Trojans got their deficit to two after Arnold capitalized off J. Pope’s missed free throw, scoring at the basket.
They had one more chance with eight seconds, stealing the inbound but Exzavion Chappell lost control of the ball as time expired.
“We have a really good region and blessed to be a part of it and playing basketball right now,” Lanier head coach Joel Stites said. “Brooks are a good basketball team and tonight we were able to hold on and just had another basketball more than they did.”
The teams battled and went shot for shot as the Trojans led 14-12 during the first timeout with over a minute left in the first quarter.
The Trojans took a ten-point lead as they hit back-to-back threes from Ja’karius Jenkins and Omari Arnold to end the first quarter leading 22-12.
As Khalil Proctor drained free throws a little over two minutes in the second quarter, the Trojans went up 28-13.
“We didn’t hit a few shots at the beginning, but we didn’t get too wrapped up in that,” Stites said. “I told them it would come, and we stopped settling for threes.”
The Dawgs would not go away as they made a comeback effort.
To start it off, EJ Brown dished the ball to Jaquan Pope for a flush to get their deficit to nine.
Baker put the lead back to double digits on the next possession after rebounding and scoring off missed free throws by his teammate Brandon Hodges, but that would be their last score of the half.
To continue their comeback as the first half winded down, Brown knocked down two threes for the Dawgs along with Dacorian Pope scoring from under the basket to bring the score to 34-30 at halftime.
After tying the game at 36 in the third quarter after a Brown drive to the basket, the Dawgs took the lead and never gave it up.
Brown got to the basket with ease and scored without much difficulty.
They turned the game around, taking a 53-43 lead after the third quarter when Ethan North laid the ball up at the buzzer.
“Our guys showed great resolve because we got down early and had two guys with four fouls going into the fourth quarter,” Stites said. “We had some guys step up and had a great attitude and effort. We came out in the second half and our game plan was to rebound and stay underneath the guards and press them. We got turnovers and easy buckets.”
Hadley catches fire, leads Lady Trojans to region win over Lady Dawgs
The Lanier County Lady Dawgs (6-7) had no answer for Tamia Hadley and the Brooks County Lady Trojans (5-3) in their 46-27 Region 1A loss.
Scores were hard to come by to begin with as both teams did not score for nearly the first seven minutes until Hadley pulled a three-pointer for the Lady Trojans to get them the first bucket and lead of the night with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
Aniya Bradfield immediately followed Hadley’s bucket, scoring on a fast break.
Before the first quarter ended, Hadley hit another three to gain an 8-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Dawgs could not stop turning it over, giving it up to Hadley and the Lady Trojans on the way to being down as much as 18-7 in the second quarter.
But the Lady Dawgs combatted the double-digit deficit thanks to Jada Camon bringing the score to 18-11 before the break.
The Lady Trojans went back up double digits in the third quarter before the Lady Dawgs’ Tatyana Charles scored on a drive to the basket with 2:37 left in the period.
“Any time you create turnovers, it limits your shots and gives the other team the opportunities to get more shots,” Lady Dawgs Head Coach Sandy Turner said. “That’s how the game went, and it upped our chances at losing the game.”
Charles quickly got the double-digit lead back for the Lady Trojans, getting to the basket and scoring to go up 29-18 to end the third quarter.
In the third quarter, the Lady Dawgs tried to gain traction with Tynasa Sirmans hitting a three out of the gate.
Camon immediately scored after for the Lady Dawgs as they stole the Lady Trojans’ inbounds pass to cut their deficit to 32-24.
But Hadley, who was on fire from the beginning of the game, scored on three consecutive possessions and had her Lady Trojans up 38-25 with 4:51 left to put the Lady Dawgs away for good.
“If you find yourself trying to dig yourself out of the game, it will eventually catch up with you,” Turner said. “We dug ourselves too deep of a hole and ran out of gas. The thing about it is that we have an opportunity to play this team again and hopefully we give more effort.”
UP NEXT
The Dawgs and Lady Dawgs host region rival Atkinson County tonight in Lakeland. The Lady Dawgs tip off at 6, followed by the Dawgs at 7:30.
