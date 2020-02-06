An X factor is described as a variable in any given situation that could likely have the most significant impact on an outcome. For the Atlanta Braves and their pursuit of a third straight National League East Division championship, their X factor this year is shortstop Dansby Swanson.
In four years with Atlanta, Swanson has recorded a .245 batting average with 40 homers, 192 RBIs and 81 doubles. Braves fans are hopeful Swanson's year last season, before his heel injury, is potentially a sign of future great things at the plate.
In 2019, Swanson belted a career-high 17 homers and drove in 65 runs in just 127 games. His prowess at the plate came despite being sidelined much of the second half of the season. Ultimately, though, he played an instrumental role in the Braves surging to a second straight division title.
Pitchers and catchers report for the Braves on Feb. 12. While the team has made a plethora of moves this offseason – including revamping a beleaguered bullpen that was the team's weakness last year; a new starting pitcher in Cole Hamels; a new catcher in Travis d'Arnaud; and new outfielder in Marcell Ozuna – there are still question marks surrounding the team, most notably at third base.
But if there is a wild card, or X factor that the Braves need to rely on this year, it is Swanson. A former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Swanson was part of the trade in 2015 that sent Braves pitcher Shelby Miller to the Diamondbacks.
Considering the caliber of players the Braves received in the trade – Swanson, Ender Inciarte and then pitching prospect Aaron Blair- it has been universally regarded as a steal for Atlanta, even with Swanson's pedestrian numbers over his first four years with the team.
If Swanson can regain his offensive production, it would help alleviate any concerns the Braves have about losing third baseman Josh Donaldson in free agency. While Swanson is not the offensive threat that Donaldson is, he's shown he is capable of of stepping up his game at the plate, as evidence by the numbers he produced last year.
The Braves are set in the lineup with Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Ozuna in the top four spots. But there is a considerable dropoff from the top four spots to the bottom part of the lineup. Swanson is key to the bottom portion being productive. He he has power and can hit for contact.
He is the X factor the Braves need this year.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
