QUITMAN –– Life comes full circle.
A season ago, the Brooks County Trojans (13-1) headed to Atlanta for the 2A State Championship to face Dublin for the second time in the 2019 season and fell short 42-32.
They have taken the same route in 2020 but this time it is against the Region 2-A rival Irwin County Indians (11-3) in the GHSA Class A State Championship on Monday, Dec. 28.
The region opponents clashed Oct. 9 where Irwin prevailed 21-13, forcing Brooks into their lowest scoring performance in the 2020 season.
“We have to play a much better game this time,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said in a phone interview. “When we last played them, we didn’t tackle well, and we turned the ball over too much.”
Moving down Class A football, the Trojans have posted a 13-1 record with their lone loss coming against the Indians. Since then, the Trojans have won nine straight games, including a 42-0 victory over Clinch County to advance to Monday's state championship game.
“We had to reevaluate and correct our mistakes,” Freeman said. “Our young men are able to handle constructive criticism and have the willingness to play hard and fast made us successful.”
The Indians are 11-3 and have won five straight after blowing out Metter 44-10 to punch their ticket to state.
Points have been easy to come by for the Trojans as they have posted an average of 40.4 per game, led by the senior quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus’ 1,857 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns paired with star sophomore running back Omari Arnold, who has 1,553 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.
The defense, led by senior defensive end J’shawn Baker’s 20.5 sacks, has allowed 11 points per game from its opponents this season.
Baker has been assisted on defense by linebackers Camron Priest and Ethan Bell, along with defensive linemen Joaquinn Dawson, Derrick Woods, and Christian Edgerton.
The Indians are averaging 31.7 points this season behind senior running back Kam Ward’s 1,165 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the run, with sophomore quarterback Cody Soliday passing for 1,754 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Brooks County has not seen a state championship since Freeman’s first season in 1994 when he led the Trojans to a title.
He knows a victory in Atlanta is long overdue and that the city of Quitman will cherish capturing the gold.
“It’s been over 25 years since we’ve won,” Freeman said. “To finally get another one, ‘Wow,’ it would surely be a testament of how good this program is working and forces you to appreciate because championships aren’t easy to come by.”
The Trojans look to end their championship drought at 7 p.m., when they take the field at Center Park Credit Union Stadium Monday night with hopes of avenging their only loss of the season.
