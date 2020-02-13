VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High basketball program placed seven players on the Region 1-7A All-Region Team, the league announced Wednesday.

The Lowndes Vikettes placed four players on the All-Region Team. Freshman guard Faith Johnson earned First Team honors, while Amyah Espanol, Kiersten Graham and Taje Middleton earned the nod for Second Team Honors.

The Vikettes are currently 15-10 and will face McEachern Friday on the road in the first round of the Class 7A State Playoffs.

Girls Region 1-7A Player of the Year: Jania Ellis, Senior, Colquitt County 

Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year: Nicky Jones, Senior, Tift County 

First Team All-Region

Malerie Brooks, Senior, Camden County

Shakiria Chaney, Sophomore, Tift County

Kayla Ellis, Senior, Camden County

Carliss Johnson, Freshman, Colquitt County

Faith Johnson, Freshman, Lowndes

Nicole Jones, Senior, Camden County

Jamia Level, Senior, Tift County

Camille Singletary, Junior, Colquitt County

Second Team All-Region

Daejah Bailey, Senior, Tift County

Cali Conner, Junior, Tift County

Amyah Espanol, Freshman, Lowndes

Kiersten Graham, Junior, Lowndes

Brianna Lavalais-White, Senior, Camden County

Taje Middleton, Junior, Lowndes

Gracie Belle Paulk, Sophomore, Colquitt County

Audreyanna Rowland, Junior, Colquitt County

Region 1-7A Coach of the Year: Julie Conner, Tift County

On the boys side, the Vikings had three players make the All-Region Team.

Senior guard Paul-Michael Montgomery, senior center Jaylen Jones and sophomore guard Jacques Williams were selected for the Vikings.

The Vikings finished 9-14 under first-year coach Reshon Benjamin.

Region Player of the Year: Kent Garard, Camden County

Offensive Player of the Year: Elijah Scott, Colquitt County

Defensive Player of the Year: Jatarion Warren, Tift County

Region 1-7A All-Region Team

Jyamier Beckhom, Tift County

Chandler Conner, Camden County

Ezekiel Fordham, Camden County

Torrance Galmer , Tift County

Jaylen Jones, Lowndes

Paul-Michael Montgomery, Lowndes

Montavious Ponder- Colquitt County

Andre Rogers, Camden County

Azaria Smith, Tift County

Kobee Smith, Tift County

Tyler Walker, Colquitt County

DyQuavious Williams, Colquitt County

Jacques Williams, Lowndes

Region 1-7A Boys Coach of the Year: William Moore, Camden County

