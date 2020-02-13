VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High basketball program placed seven players on the Region 1-7A All-Region Team, the league announced Wednesday.
The Lowndes Vikettes placed four players on the All-Region Team. Freshman guard Faith Johnson earned First Team honors, while Amyah Espanol, Kiersten Graham and Taje Middleton earned the nod for Second Team Honors.
The Vikettes are currently 15-10 and will face McEachern Friday on the road in the first round of the Class 7A State Playoffs.
Girls Region 1-7A Player of the Year: Jania Ellis, Senior, Colquitt County
Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year: Nicky Jones, Senior, Tift County
First Team All-Region
Malerie Brooks, Senior, Camden County
Shakiria Chaney, Sophomore, Tift County
Kayla Ellis, Senior, Camden County
Carliss Johnson, Freshman, Colquitt County
Faith Johnson, Freshman, Lowndes
Nicole Jones, Senior, Camden County
Jamia Level, Senior, Tift County
Camille Singletary, Junior, Colquitt County
Second Team All-Region
Daejah Bailey, Senior, Tift County
Cali Conner, Junior, Tift County
Amyah Espanol, Freshman, Lowndes
Kiersten Graham, Junior, Lowndes
Brianna Lavalais-White, Senior, Camden County
Taje Middleton, Junior, Lowndes
Gracie Belle Paulk, Sophomore, Colquitt County
Audreyanna Rowland, Junior, Colquitt County
Region 1-7A Coach of the Year: Julie Conner, Tift County
On the boys side, the Vikings had three players make the All-Region Team.
Senior guard Paul-Michael Montgomery, senior center Jaylen Jones and sophomore guard Jacques Williams were selected for the Vikings.
The Vikings finished 9-14 under first-year coach Reshon Benjamin.
Region Player of the Year: Kent Garard, Camden County
Offensive Player of the Year: Elijah Scott, Colquitt County
Defensive Player of the Year: Jatarion Warren, Tift County
Region 1-7A All-Region Team
Jyamier Beckhom, Tift County
Chandler Conner, Camden County
Ezekiel Fordham, Camden County
Torrance Galmer , Tift County
Jaylen Jones, Lowndes
Paul-Michael Montgomery, Lowndes
Montavious Ponder- Colquitt County
Andre Rogers, Camden County
Azaria Smith, Tift County
Kobee Smith, Tift County
Tyler Walker, Colquitt County
DyQuavious Williams, Colquitt County
Jacques Williams, Lowndes
Region 1-7A Boys Coach of the Year: William Moore, Camden County
