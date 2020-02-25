STATENVILLE –– The Echols County Wildcats (2-1) picked up their second victory of the season on Monday, defeating Lanier County (1-4) 6-5 in eight innings.
Cuyler Cox delivered the Wildcats the victory with a game-winning RBI in the eighth inning.
Briggs Bennett got the win for the Wildcats, going 5 2/3 innings in relief and allowing one run on three hits.
The Wildcats' offense finished with 13 hits. Weston McLeod went 4-for-4, Jacob Rogers went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Bennett went 3-3 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs. Cox went 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI.
Echols County will be in action again this Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. against Clinch County.
