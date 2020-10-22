ADEL – Not long after Cook's (4-2, 1-0 2A Region-1) 21-14 win over Worth County last Friday, Cook's head coach Jamie Rodgers was already fielding questions about this week's opponent. After all, it's a rival from right down the road.
“As soon as the game was over on Friday night, that's the first thing people want to start talking about was Berrien week,” said Rodgers, who's set to coach the Hornets against their rival for the second time. The Hornets walloped the Rebels 37-6 last year in Nashville. “It means a lot to a lot of people. We're going to take it like it's a normal game but obviously it's not a normal game with them being so close to us, just a few miles down the road. This crosses family lines a little bit. There's a lot of family members that have moved off and moved to Nashville and things like that. It's very important. These games are real fun to be a part of.”
Last week's victory over the Rams was fun for Hornets' fans. Running back Jamarion Walker rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Tony Blanding passed for 110 yards and a touchdown and the defense held off a late rally from the Worth County offense in the fourth quarter. More importantly, the win in their region opener has the Hornets 1-0 and tied for first place atop the region standings.
“If you go 2-0 with three games left to play, that's a huge step to making the playoffs,” Rodgers said. “At the beginning of each season that's the goal. The goal is to be in the tournament at the end. To go 2-0 in a six-team region, I don't know what the percentages are or what the chances are, I just know that they're a lot better than if you're 0-2. That's what we're shooting for.
“Obviously, it's a big rivalry. We haven't talked about that very much. What we're talking about is being 2-0 in the region and our odds of making the playoffs are a lot higher with that.”
The Hornets will host the Rebels on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in region competition.
