ADEL – The Cook Hornets' new football home is close to completion, according to head coach Jamie Rodgers.
“It's right there. We're waiting for weightlifting equipment to be delivered and put together, and that's basically about it,” Rodgers said. “I walked through it a couple of days ago. The turf looks fantastic. You've got several different things going on there, images, a couple of songs being played over the jumbotron. It's pretty cool.”
The stadium capacity is 4,000. It is located next to the school, which will be much different for students and fans than having to travel a couple of miles to Memorial Stadium on Massee Post Road.
The new stadium is motivation for the team this summer as it finishes up its third week of summer workouts. Barring any setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Hornets squad will be the first to play in the next stadium. It could also be a selling point for coaches trying to get additional students to try out for football.
“All of our coaches have done a really good job of being in the hallways, even before the pandemic hit, getting a lot of our new kids out. When they get back to school, see a lot of them haven't even seen (the stadium), when they get back to school I foresee more people coming out,” Rodgers said. “There's not a whole lot of kids not playing football that probably could or should be playing. We've got most of them out there, but there may be a couple.”
Cook will drop to Region 1-AA next year. Cook's 2020 schedule includes: Aug. 21, at Ware County; Sept. 4, Pelham; Sept. 11, Brooks County; Sept. 18, Randolph-Clay; Sept. 25, Brantley County; Oct. 2, at Worth County; Oct. 9, Berrien; Oct. 16, at Thomasville; Oct. 23, Early County; Oct. 30, at Fitzgerald.
Cook finished 4-8 last year and advanced to the second round of the Class AAA playoffs.
