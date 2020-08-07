ADEL – Count the Cook Hornets as another team sidelined by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Hornets head coach Jamie Rodgers confirmed his team had to be quarantined following Monday's practice.
Rodgers expressed his frustration at this latest development, which is sidelining football programs throughout South Georgia.
“We've seen Irwin, Lee, Tift...so many schools that are having to deal with this right now. I think we were like the 30th school that's having to deal with it,” Rodgers said. “I don't know how we're going to pull it off if every time somebody tests positive that's asymptomatic, I just don't understand the thing. I don't understand if you're with somebody or around somebody how a football program's supposed to run if you've got to be gone for 10 days every time.
“If every school in South Georgia, if every player on every team were tested, every single school would probably have a case. Now, you're getting into unfair advantages where people are being off for 10 days at the time and other teams aren't having to slow down at all.
“It's a mess.”
He said the team will resume practices next Thursday, Aug. 13.
Citing high risk and physical contact, the Georgia High School Association announced on Thursday that all football scrimmages scheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 would be canceled. But the start of the regular season remains Sept. 4. Rodgers has his doubts that the season will start on time.
“If I had to be 100% honest with you right now, I talked about this with our AD (Thursday), my whole life I've been very positive and optimistic and I've always looked in the good in things. I'm dejected a little bit and I'm having a hard time seeing how, if everybody does it the right way and everybody's following the protocols and these guidelines, I don't understand how we can get it started on time,” Rodgers said. “I sure hope so, I just don't see it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.