Cook football coach fearful of increased injuries if 2020 season is held

ADEL – Cook football coach Jamie Rodgers doubts we’ll have football in 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even if teams suit up in August, he’s worried that there will be surplus of injuries due to this extended period of no school and zero spring sporting events.
“If we played this fall, I’m almost certain, physically, everybody would not be ready,” Rodgers said. “What this time right now is for, it’s not necessarily all about football; it’s getting the kids physically prepared so we’re working out every single day moving on right into the summer. We would get our kids in February and March who aren’t doing anything else and they’re lifting and running and getting into top physical shape to get into the summer to do that even more and go to OTAs. This is about the physical training.
“At this point, if we play football this season, you’re probably going to see a few more injuries than normal because we’re losing this phase to work out.”
The Georgia High School Association announced on April 2 that all spring sports activities would be canceled for the rest of the semester. This came a day after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he was closing schools for the final two months.
Being away from his team for the past month has been a tough pill to swallow for Rodgers.
“The thing that’s probably worse, and coaches that are in it for the right reasons will tell you, that the relationship standpoint, just seeing the kids every single day,” Rodgers said. “That’s the thing that you miss the most. That’s probably been the toughest over the past month.”
There’s still uncertainty regarding if or how the summer schedule will transpire and if there is a high school season to prepare for at all. Rodgers has his doubts.
“I’ll be very surprised. Just from watching the news, which we all should probably take a few days and not. For us, for Friday night where football is so important in this area, I know they’re talking about professional sports and other sports around the world and doing it without fans, I don’t see that happening. I don’t see us going to our brand new stadium we’ve got down here at Cook at our high school and playing football,” Rodgers said. “If it’s that much of a risk to play without fans, how are we going to keep the players safe who are out there hitting each other and in each other’s face every single play?
“If they’re not going to let people gather, I don’t see us playing any sports.”
Rodgers said that for his team to be prepared to play a football game in the fall, they’d need to start practicing around July 1.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
