College football recruiting has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches can't come visit schools right now since most are operating under distance-learning parameters.
They are having to utilize other options this spring, says Cook football coach Jamie Rodgers.
“It was already kind of changing over the past few years with social media, coaches getting with the kid directly on twitter before he ever met the head coach. That's probably even more prevalent now,” Rodgers said. “I have coaches still texting me, asking for a sheet of the guys that can play college football; the regular spreadsheet that we always have for the guys. Instead of giving it to them face to face now, I'll email it to them. And they're kind of getting in touch with the kids on their own.”
Rodgers and other coaches throughout Georgia have been sidelined since March 12 when the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) recommended that all activities be suspended.
The GHSA then announced on April 2 that all spring sports activities would be canceled for the rest of the semester. This came a day after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he was closing schools for the final two months.
Cook has a pair of rising seniors that could play collegiately in 2021. Quavion Williams returns at middle linebacker and was a tackling machine for the Hornets last year. He led the team with 117 tackles.
“He had a very good last year. I moved him from noseguard to middle linebacker which doesn't happen very often. He's slimmed himself down a little bit, gotten to where he can move. Really good for a guy that's 215 or 220 pounds. And he finally figured out how to play middle linebacker about week five or week six,” Rodgers said. “It takes a long time to play a position you've never played before much less in your 11th grade year when a coach comes in brand new and asks you to do it. He's figured it out.
“He's going to get a chance to go play college football one day.”
Another top returnee is defensive end/outside linebacker Kamerian Johnson. At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Johnson has freaky athleticism, says Rodgers. He's one of the team's top basketball players as well.
“He'll have a chance to go play college football,” Rodgers said. “He can play linebacker, cover some people in the flats and also put his hand on the ground and rush the quarterback.”
Rodgers said both players would have had college offers already if not for the COVID-19 crisis.
