Construction of new Cook football stadium near completion

Cook's new football stadium is 90% complete and should be finished by its target date of late May, according to head coach Jamie Rodgers.
“They just put the press box on it a couple of weeks ago. Both scoreboards are up. The jumbotron is up. I walked through the concession stand and bathroom facility, it's almost 100% done. The football offices, weight room, locker room and all that is about 90% done,” Rodgers said. “Basically all that's got to be done is some finishing touches with the building part of it and inside. Everything's painted, just got to add furniture and that kind of thing. Then the football field needs grass, and I think they're finishing up irrigation (Thursday), getting all the sprinklers put in.”
The stadium capacity is 4,000. It is located next to the school, which will be a lot different than having to travel a couple of miles to Memorial Stadium on Massee Post Road.
“I think one thing it'll do is, every kid that's interested in playing football, I think will come out. Every kid that comes to school has to look at (the stadium),” Rodgers said. “We were a few miles off campus with our old stadium. This one, everybody sees it every day. I think it'll generate some excitement and get even more players out there.
“I'm going into my 16th year coaching and this will be the first time I've ever had it that way. I've been off campus everywhere I've ever been as an assistant and as a head coach. This will be the first time I've ever coached on any staff where the stadium was on campus.”
Cook will drop to Region 1-AA next year. The Georgia High School Association released all of the football schedules last week.
Cook's schedule includes: Aug. 21, at Ware County; Sept. 4, Pelham; Sept. 11, Brooks County; Sept. 18, Randolph-Clay; Sept. 25, Brantley County; Oct. 2, at Worth County; Oct. 9, Berrien; Oct. 16, at Thomasville; Oct. 23, Early County; Oct. 30, at Fitzgerald.
Cook finished 4-8 last year and advanced to the second round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.