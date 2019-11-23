VALDOSTA—Lowndes (12-0) dealt Norcross (6-6) its first loss in the last six games to advance to the quarterfinals of the 7A playoffs.
The Blue Devils were riding a five game win streak when they entered Martin Stadium but left with a second round exit and .500 season in tow.
The No. 1 Vikings defeated the Blue Devils 44-14 behind 489 yards of total offense and unyielding defensive play.
Jacurri Brown completed 9-of-11 passes for a season high 196 yards and a touchdown but the brunt of the Viking’s offensive production came from the ground.
Lowndes ran the ball 38 times for 293 yards with junior Justin Lee recording a season-high 140 yards on 20 attempts.
“When we’ve got something working, we’re not going to show the whole playbook,” said Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson, who won his 250th game as a head coach on Friday. “I’m sorry (chuckles) If I have something that I know is going to get four, five, or six yards a clip—we’re running that.”
With each run the Vikings plowed through the Norcross defense, frustrating the Blue Devils along the way.
After a performance like that, the unsung heroes of most game aren't unsung anymore.
“It just feels great when two good teams meet and we just maul and run them over,” Brown said “You’ve got to give it up to the offensive line. All year, all year they’ve been really good. I’m just thankful for that offensive line.”
Those sentiments about the offensive line were echoed by McPherson.
“Offensively I think the offensive line took over the game,” he added. “The coaches did a great job and had a great game plan. I’m just proud for this team. They worked hard and they deserve this win.”
On Wednesday, defensive coordinator Byron Slack mentioned that he thought it would be a physical game and the players would take to that.
He wasn’t wrong a bit.
To combat the physicality, the Vikings went to a four-man defensive front—a rarity this season.
They deployed Jaylon Jones, Thomas Davis, Leon Williams and Jacques Hunter for a down and distance play near the Blue Devil’s end zone.
The result was pressure by the quartet that caused a fumble and a touchdown recovery in the end zone.
“That’s a little package that we put in for them,” Slack said with a smile when asked about the four-man front. “We just thought people try to max protect and keep an extra blocker in, so we brought an extra defensive lineman in. They do a good job of rushing and playing the run. That’s something that we’ll certainly visit and maybe play a little bit more of.”
Even with the deck stacked, Norcross gave Lowndes everything it could handle. They matched intensity throughout the game and had a bid to keep the contest close.
The Blue Devils scored their only touchdowns on pass plays that spanned more than 50 yards.
The first, a 52-yard catch by Zion Alexander after safety Brandon Brown bobbled a would-be interception in the first quarter.
The next was a 71-yard connection by Mason Kaplan and Jaylen Green that made it a two score game with more than nine minutes left in the second quarter.
But after keeping Norcross out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half, Lowndes made halftime adjustments and kept the Blue Devils scoreless in the final two periods.
“It’s very high because we know that the only thing that matters is the next play,” senior Devonn Lane said about the Viking’s confidence right now. “Even if they get a big throw or we sack them for 20 yards. The only thing that matters is the next play.”
The Vikings are building confidence with each win but they’re playing with more than just confidence. They’re optimally executing in each contest.
“Perfect execution,” Hunter said after the game. “It wasn’t perfect but it gives us something to get better at next week. Something to look forward to with Grayson coming here … I don’t think it’s about the confidence. It’s about us doing our jobs so everybody can do their jobs.”
Next week they’ll face Grayson with a state semifinal berth waiting for the winner.
It’s the same position that both teams were in a year ago when the Vikings beat the Rams 20-15 in the quarterfinals.
That loss won’t concern Grayson, but the Vikings are locked in on the Rams.
“The only thing in our minds right now are the Grayson Rams,” McPherson said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium next Friday.
