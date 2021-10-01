SETTING THE SCENE
As the calendar turns to October, the No. 3/4 Valdosta State football team hosts Shorter University Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. VSU is coming off a bye week, while Shorter is 2-2 (0-1 GSC) with a 56-0 loss at home to West Georgia last Saturday. The Blazers defeated Albany State 21-3 last time out on Sept. 18 and the game was delayed two hours and 30 minutes due to lightning in the area. The game began at 9:30 p.m. after it was supposed to begin at 7 p.m. VSU held a 7-3 lead at halftime and two long touchdown passes from Ivory Durham in the second half gave the Blazers some separation for the victory. Durham finished the game with 207 yards passing, three touchdowns, while he had seven carries for 42 yards. The bye week for the Blazers came at a great time as it allowed the team to get a few players who were banged up through the first three weeks healthy heading into conference play beginning Oct. 2. Senior defensive back Cory Roberts sat out the Albany State game and looks to be back in the lineup this week against the Hawks.
CALLING TONIGHT'S GAME
TALK 92.1 FM will broadcast the Blazer games all season long with Spencer Van Horn and Wade Beale having the call of the games. Fans also can access the broadcast at www.talk921.com. This season with the addition of FloSports, Dave Garner will provide play-by-play coverage on the video broadcast of the home games for FloSports, while Taylor Biddle will be the color analyst.
INSIDE THE SERIES WITH SHORTER
VSU leads the all-time series with Shorter 8-0 and has posted three shutouts in the last four meetings. The Blazers have scored 37 or more points in each of the eight meetings and outscored Shorter 344-41. VSU has outscored the Hawks 174-6 in the four home meetings and hasn't allowed a touchdown in nine quarters in Valdosta against Shorter, dating back to 2014. Overall, VSU has allowed just one touchdown in the last 16 quarters against Shorter dating back to 2015 and outscored the Hawks 192-7 during that span.
LAST TIME OUT FOR THE BLAZERS
Just after the coin toss on Sept. 18, the Blazers' game with Albany State was suspended due to lightning in the area. Following a two hour, thirty-minute delay, the teams returned to the field and began the game at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET. VSU scored on its opening possession with an eight-yard pass from junior Ivory Durham to senior transfer Chris Barrett for his first touchdown as a Blazer. Barrett came to VSU from Liberty this season. From there, it was a dogfight in the rain as neither team could gain much momentum. VSU forced a season-high four turnovers and held ASU to 213 yards of offense, but was unable to capitalize on any of the miscues by the Golden Rams. ASU had one of its best drive of the game at the end of the first half, resulting in a field goal for a 7-3 deficit at the break. Durham then through long touchdown passes to senior Lio'undre Gallimore and graduate student Brian Saunds in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, for the 21-3 margin. Durham tossed for a career-high 207 yards and three touchdowns in the game, while VSU held the Golden Rams to just 65 yards passing on 4 of 21 with two picks and 148 yards rushing. The Blazer "D" recorded five sacks for 34 yards and seven tackles for loss for 40 yards.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS
The Blazers are one of 23 undefeated teams in the country this season and four of those teams are within the Gulf South Conference, marking the most of any league in NCAA Division II this season. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has three undefeated teams, as does the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. In the GSC, top-ranked West Florida, No. 4 VSU, No. 9 West Georgia and No. 15 West Alabama all are unbeaten thus far.
NEVER TRAILING
The Blazers have led for 159:28 minutes thus far this season and have been tied for 19:32 minutes of the 180 minutes played. VSU is one of five D2 schools who hasn't trailed all season out of 168 institutions. The other four are Augustana (S.D.), California (Pa.), Northwest Missouri State and Wingate.
VSU STAYS PUT IN THE POLLS
The Blazers remained fourth in the newest AFCA Top 25, while they held steady at third in the D2Football.com Top 25 this week. Both polls have West Florida as the top team in the country, while West Georgia is up to ninth in the AFCA Top 25 and West Alabama is 15th. Delta State is receiving votes in the poll, while UWG also is ninth in theD2Football.com poll and West Alabama is 23rd in the poll.
STREAKS
VSU has had an outstanding winning streak since 2017 as it won 25-straight games to the final game of 2019 to set a Gulf South Conference record for consecutive victories. Since the Shorter game to end the 2017 season, VSU has won 25-straight regular season games and two conference titles. Moreover, the team has won 31 of its last 33 games.
STOUT DEFENSIVELY
The Blazers tallied a season-high five sacks (34 yards) and seven tackles for loss for 40 yards in the 21-3 victory over Albany State (Sept. 18). Five different Blazers recorded either full or partial sacks in the game, while six different Blazers had either full or assisted on tackles for loss. VSU had two fumble returns for nine yards from junior Dallas Anthony and senior Arrington Dulin, along with interceptions by junior Taurus Dotson and sophomore Jaylen Jackson. For the season, VSU has 21 tackles for loss for 98 yards and 12 sacks for 78 yards, while recording three interceptions (47 yards) and recovering seven fumbles (74 yards). Dulin also has a safety on the year.
TAKING CARE OF THE PILL
VSU has had just one turnover on the year on an interception, but has forced 10 turnovers for a +9 in turnover margin to lead the nation at 3.00 per game. VSU also is one of five teams leading the nation in fewest turnovers (1). The Blazers' ten takeaways are second in the GSC (Delta State, 13) and 12th nationally. VSU owns a 35-0 advantage in points off turnovers over its opposition this season.
FIRST IN THE NATION
Along with leading the nation in turnovers lost and turnover margin, VSU also leads the nation in passing yards allowed (74.0 ypg), fumbles lost (0) and team passing efficiency defense (60.93). Individually, senior Mondrell Jefferson leads the nation in fumbles recovered with three.
WHERE THE BLAZERS STACK DEFENSIVELY
Along with leading the nation in the above categories, VSU also is among the nation's best in fumbles recovered with seven for third nationally and tops in the league. The Blazer "D" also is tops in the GSC in 3rd down conversion defense, holding teams to a 0.275 clip for 19th nationally and tops in the GSC. VSU is second nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to just 5.7 points per game, while it is seventh nationally in total defense, allowing just 224.7 yards per game for second in the GSC. The Blazers have allowed just 48 first downs this season for 13th nationally and second in the league and the team is strong on punt return defense, holding the opposition to -4.75 yards per punt return, which is good for third nationally and tops in the league. VSU has scored two defensive touchdowns this season (both by Mondrell Jefferson) and is fifth nationally in defensive touchdowns.
YOU GOT MOSSED
Senior linebacker Nick Moss leads the team with 33 total tackles and 15 solo stops this season. He is averaging 11.0 tackles per game for 13th nationally and tops in the GSC. Moss also has one tackle for loss and returned a fumble 44 yards at Virginia Union (9/11).
WHERE THE BLAZERS STAND OFFENSIVELY
Not only do the Blazers have a stout defense, but also a strong offense as they are 22nd nationally and second in the league in rushing offense at 221.3 yards per game. VSU is averaging 41.7 points per game for 11th nationally and third in the league. Individually, McGill is 14th nationally and second in the league in rush yards per carry at a 6.95 clip, while he is second in the GSC in rushing yards (264), and rushing yards per game (88.0). Durham is third in the league in passing touchdowns (7) and third in points responsible for (54). Gallimore is second in the league in receiving touchdowns (3).
IN THE ZONE
The Blazers are tenth nationally in red zone defense holding teams to a 0.500 clip for second in the GSC. Conversely, the team is 28th nationally and second in the league in red zone offense at a 0.909 clip.
CAREER WATCH
Junior running back Jamar Thompson is eighth all-time in career rushing yards with 2,422. He needs 233 yards to tie Vontrell Mitchell (1995-98) for seventh all-time. Junior Seth McGill broke into the top ten as he now has 1,659 yards for tenth all-time. McGill has 25 rushing touchdowns tying him with former Blazer Rogan Wells (2019-19) for fifth all-time, while Thompkins has 22 rushing touchdowns for ninth all-time. Senior wide out Lio'undre Gallimore has 1,901 career receiving yards and just behind teammate Brian Saunds has 1,999 yards for his career and tenth in program history. Saunds also handles punt return duties and has 539 yards in punt returns for eighth all-time in program history on 49 returns for an 11.0 average.
DURHAM CAREER-HIGHS
Junior quarterback Ivory Durham tossed a career-high three touchdown passes and 207 yards passing in the victory over Albany State. He finished 14 of 29 with no interceptions, while he rushed seven times for 42 yards and a long of 34.
GOFF HITS 50 CAREER VICTORIES
VSU third-year head coach Gary Goff hit 50 career coaching victories with the 53-7 win over Savannah State on Sept. 4. Goff now is 52-50 in his 11th season of coaching. Prior to VSU, he coached nine years at Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio. Goff is 13-1 during his time at VSU.
GARY GOFF RADIO SHOW
The Gary Goff Radio show is back this season at the Salty Snapper Restaurant in Valdosta every Monday at 7 p.m. Come out and listen to VSU head football coach Gary Goff speak about the previous game and looking ahead to the next game on the schedule. VSU Assistant Athletic Director for Development, Matt Malone, broadcasts the show and if you can't make it out, you can listen on WVGA 105.9 FM in Valdosta or stream it at valdostatoday.com. Prizes will be awarded after the show and fans in attendance have the opportunity to ask questions of Goff during the show.
COACH GARY GOFF SHOW
The Coach Goff Show will be available each Sunday at vstateblazers.com on the football page throughout the season as it will include interviews from Goff, select players and highlights from the previous game. Spencer Van Horn and Dave Garner host the show throughout the season and Jamie Abbott of Crashandannie Productions directs and produces the show.
LOOKING AT SHORTER
The Hawks enter 2-2 overall and 0-1 in GSC play. SU has had some bright moments this season with wins over Brevard and Clark Atlanta, paired with losses to Albany State and last weekend at home against West Georgia. Shorter was held to just 248 yards of offense in the 56-0 loss to UWG last Saturday and allowed 653 yards, including 420 yards through the air and 233 on the ground. The Hawks averaged 4.0 yards per play, while UWG averaged a blistering 11.9 yards per play. For the season, the Hawks, who were picked eighth in the GSC Preseason Coaches' Poll, are averaging 22.0 points per game and allowing 28.75 per game. SU is averaging 338 yards per game and allowing 427.3 yards per game. Jaiden Dollard leads the team in rushing with 232 yards and four rushing touchdowns for a 77.3 average per game, while Aeneas Dennis is 70 of 99 passing for 768 yards and six touchdowns to go along with four interceptions. Dollard is 26th nationally and tops in the league in rushing touchdowns (4)l, while he is third in the GSC in rushing yards per game at a 77.3 clip. The Hawks are second nationally in completion percentage at a 0.710 clip, while Dennis is second nationally at 0.707. SU is third in the GSC in passing efficiency at 147.9, while it is 11th nationally and second in the league in time of possession at 34:40 per game. Along with Dennis punter Brett Bardenwerper is 13th nationally in punting at 41.6 yards per punt for second in the GSC, while Lanadrick Bradley is tops in the GSC in receptions per game (5.8). Dorian Anderson leads the team with 11 receptions for 146 yards and three scores. SU is under the direction of head coach Zach Morrison.
NO SHUTOUTS
The Blazers lead all of NCAA Division II with 345 consecutive games without being shutout dating back to a 12-0 loss to Central Florida on Sept. 14, 1991. VSU only has been shutout five times in program history. Behind the Blazers is Grand Valley State who hasn't been shutout in 338 games.
A HISTORY OF SUCCESS
The Blazers have had an outstanding 39 years of football since the program began in 1982. The Blazers have the second-highest winning percentage all-time in NCAA Division II with a 307-127-4 record (.703) behind Grand Valley State (408-143-3) with a .738 clip. VSU went 88-27 from 2010-2019 for a .765 average which is good for eighth in NCAA Division II for the decade.
A VICTORY OVER SHORTER WOULD...
Give VSU a 4-0 record for the season and mark the third-straight season the Blazers begin a season 4-0
Give VSU a 9-0 record all-time against SU and a 5-0 mark in Valdosta
Give VSU its 201st victory against GSC competition in program history
Be the 308th victory all-time in program history (307-127-4) and the 168th home victory (167-53-1)
Give head coach Gary Goff his 14th victory at VSU (13-1)
Give VSU its 18th-straight victory in the regular season against GSC competition and the 25th-straight regular season victory overall since 2017.
Give VSU a 5-1 record all-time on Oct. 2 and ironically all six games on this date have been played at home, while VSU has outscored the competition on this date 151-111.
GOOD AGAINST GEORGIA
This season, the Blazers face Savannah State, Albany State, Shorter and West Georgia who all are from the Peach State. VSU has played six school from Georgia and is 75-24-1 (.753) against those teams all-time with 26 victories against West Georgia, 20 against Albany State and 19 versus Fort Valley State.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
VSU will continue at home next week, closing the three-game homestand with rival Delta State on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for the Pink Out Game. Road games at West Alabama and Mississippi College follow as VSU then returns home for the Peach Basket Game on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. versus rival West Georgia. VSU opens November with North Greenville at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for Homecoming on Nov. 6, followed by closing the regular season at top-ranked West Florida on Nov. 13. VSU and West Florida are the last two teams to win the NCAA Division II National Championships with VSU winning in 2018 and UWF in 2019.
