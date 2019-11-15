'Concentrate on us': No. 1 Blazers head to Carrollton for conference finale

VALDOSTA –– A win Saturday would be the 25th straight win for No. 1 Valdosta State football and clinch back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the reigning national champions.
The Blazers travel to Carrollton to face their most hated rival, the West Georgia Wolves.
There’s not much love lost between these two. They met in the season finale last year in Valdosta as VSU won 47-31. The rivalry record stands at 6-5 in favor of the Blazers and they’re 2-3 in Carrollton.
West Georgia comes into this game with nothing to lose –– no playoffs hopes, and the last hoorah for the Wolves would be knocking off the No.1 team in the nation.
“We’re going to focus on us,” VSU head coach Gary Goff. “We don’t need to buy in to all this hype about it. Is it a big game? Absolutely. Is it our rival? Absolutely. Is West Georgia a very good football team? Absolutely. But we’ve got to still concentrate on us, going out there and executing at a high level. Not making mistakes, protecting the football, I mean like I’ve said all year the recipe to win a football game never changes. In order for us to be where we want to get to we must continue that same recipe.”
As of late the recipe has won them games but by narrow margins, uncharacteristic from VSU’s winning fashion.
They beat North Greenville by five two weeks ago and last Saturday was a the 26-21 victory over No.20 West Georgia, both games came down to the final minutes.
Penalties handicapped the Blazers against West Florida. Nine flags negated 127 yards opposed to to West Florida’s 43 totals yards in penalties.
The Blazers still racked up 526 total yards of offense, converted 6-12 of their third downs, and allowed just 282 yards of offense.
Flags kept the game close but VSU persevered. Looking forward, their coach knows that they can fix the mistakes.
“There towards the end, we had some things not go our way and they had every opportunity to throw in the towel and didn’t,” Goff said. “But there’s some areas we’ve got to clean up, I mean we did have four or five penalties that we can absolutely eliminate. I thought there towards the end we got a little bit emotional and maybe lost the fact that we need to be mission driven, as opposed to being emotional at times.”
The mission is to be 1-0 every week, eventually repeating as national champions. Defeating West Georgia is the task at hand and the Blazers may look to win by a sizable margin to gain some momentum heading into another postseason run.
West Georgia will host VSU at home in Carrollton at 7 p.m.
