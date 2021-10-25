VALDOSTA – With the Region 1-7A title at stake, the Lowndes Vikings imposed their will from the opening drive to rout the Colquitt Packers 52-31 Friday night.
The Vikings took about 2 minutes to take the opening drive down the field for Jacurri Brown to score the first of his four touchdowns on the night.
The bruising drive set the tone for the Vikings the rest of the game, which featured five first-half touchdowns and seven on the night.
With the Vikings' win and Camden’s 21-14 loss against Tift, the Vikings secured the Region 1-7A title and the highest seed from the region in the GHSA state playoffs.
The Vikings improve to 10-2 on the season, and their 2-0 record in region play has them sitting alone at the top of the region standings for the third time in five years. Colquitt has been the only team to disrupt the Vikings' dominance the other two years.
Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose knows how important it is to win the region.
“The biggest thing about winning in the south: you get that home-field advantage in the playoffs. I learned that last year and my first year,” DuBose said, referring to when Colquitt beat the Vikings and won the region. “When we had to hit the road second, third, fourth rounds, that’s tough. We didn’t want to do that again.”
So this year, it will be the other Region 1-7A teams going on the road early in the playoffs. The Packers and Blue Devils both enter the final week of the regular season with 1-1 region records and will play each other this Friday to determine second place in the region.
The Vikings face the 0-2 Camden Wildcats this Friday, but even if the Vikings lose, they won’t drop in the region standings since they’ve collected wins against both the Packers last week and the Blue Devils 26-7 on Oct. 15.
In fact, the Vikings haven’t lost since a 24-21 defeat at Lee County on Sept. 10. After that game, DuBose issued his team a challenge that, despite rolling over their last five straight opponents, the Vikings have yet to complete.
“Our goal as we were leaving Lee County was to finish 8-2. We’re 7-2 right now so we haven’t reached our goal yet,” DuBose said. “Our guys know the importance of playing well, playing hard, so we’re going to go out every week and do that until we reach our goal.”
The offense seemed to accept their coach’s challenge, scorching the Packers for nearly 450 yards and seven touchdowns Friday night.
It was Senior Night for the Vikings, so it was fitting that the overwhelming majority of that production came via the pair of star seniors, quarterback Jacurri Brown and running back Chase Belcher.
They accounted for 393 of the 449 total yards for the Vikings, to be exact, as well as six of the seven touchdowns.
“Chase was hot,” DuBose said. “He was hot man. I saw him pre-game and he just had a step about him.
“It was senior night – region championship on the line. Chase told me before the game, ‘Coach I want this game.’ I could see it in his eyes, so sometimes you just gotta go with the guy.”
Belcher responded with 132 rushing yards and a pair of scores on 16 carries, as well as 32 more yards through the air.
The 6-1 former receiver punished the Packers for an impressive 8.3 yards per carry. It seemed every time a Packer defender would hit him, they’d just bounce off his 220-pound frame as he stumbled forward for three more yards before finally being wrestled down.
Brown had another signature game, dealing damage through the air and on the ground. The Miami commit threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards and two more touchdowns.
As it usually does, the Packers' offense ran mostly through junior running back Charlie Pace. Of the 318 total yards, Pace was responsible for 195 of them. The Packers' workhorse also scored three of the team's four touchdowns – two rushing and one receiving.
Pace’s strong performance wasn’t enough by itself to keep up with Brown and the Vikings' offense, however. After his team had secured the region championship, DuBose expressed relief to have it settled before traveling to face Camden on Friday.
“It is nice to know that we’ve already got it decided, I’m not going to lie. It takes a little off your back,” DuBose said. “We wanted to ensure we had two rounds at home, and a good chance to host three maybe.
“But we aren’t even looking that far down the road. Right now, were going to worry about week 10, worry about this last game of the year and then we’ll look to see who we got and how we’re going to fair in the playoffs.”
UP NEXT
This Friday’s game at Camden is the regular season finale for the Vikings. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Chris Gilman Stadium in Kingsland.
The first round of the GHSA playoffs starts Nov. 12.
