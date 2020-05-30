VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State senior guard Clay Guillozet put another feather in the cap of his impressive career.
Guillozet earned the Gulf South Conference's highest honor, the Commissioner's Trophy, the league announced Friday afternoon. The reigning GSC Player of the Year is the first men's basketball player in VSU history to receive the honor and the 13th Blazer student-athlete to win the award since the award's inception in 1974-75.
Guillozet discussed what the award meant to him during a phone interview on Saturday.
"I think it's really special because there's so much more than basketball that goes into it –– it's athletics, academics and community involvement," Guillozet said of the honor. "That goes along with the values of the GSC, which is to compete, graduate and impact. Being able to tie in all three of those and knowing that not only were you working to get better in the gym in the game of basketball, but making yourself better by educating yourself and doing well in school and being able to give back to the community not only in Valdosta, but here in Greenville, Ohio and lay your foundation."
In addition to earning Player of the Year honors, Guillozet was also named to the Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List as well as a D2CCA First Team All-Region and NABC First Team All-Region selection.
This past season, Guillozet became the 27th player in school history to score 1,000 points –– doing so in just three seasons. Guillozet led the Blazers in scoring at 16 points per game while leading the team in rebounds with an average of 8.2 per game.
The 6-foot-4 guard shot just under 53 percent from the field while burying 39.7 percent of his 3-point shots.
During his three-year career with the Blazers, Guillozet was part of three consecutive GSC regular season championships and solidified his reputation as one of the most versatile weapons to ever play for the Blazers. In fact, Blazers head coach Mike Helfer calls Guillozet one of the best glue guys he's ever coached.
"I am proud to have had the opportunity to coach someone like Clay," Helfer said. "He represents all that is good in basketball and in sports overall. He plays the game the right way and puts winning over individual success or stats. His success in the classroom shows he is the complete student-athlete. Finally, he has impacted others, especially young kids, through his work in camps and in local schools. He is just a great representative of Valdosta State and he has certainly left his mark on our program, our university, and our community."
Now that he has graduated, Guillozet is looking to continue his playing career overseas. Guillozet reveals that he has signed with a European agent, but has not signed with a team.
When asked about the legacy he's leaving behind at Valdosta State, Guillozet wants to be remembered as a player that did whatever it took to win and a player that worked tirelessly to improve each year.
"It's about staying committed to that grind," Guillozet said. "I've always been considered a glue guy, but I wanted to be able to keep pushing and get better and do what it takes to make the team better, make the team win and also get myself better at the same time. Obviously, it's been a grind and a process over the last three years trying to stay true to myself and Valdosta and what we do.
"Along with that team success, winning a fourth straight GSC regular season title and the things that come along with that. Without team success, personal accolades don't come along so I'm really just blessed to be a part of a special team, a special program and I'm extremely blessed to be Player of the Year and winning the Commissioner's Trophy."
