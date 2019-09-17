Coming Soon: Tickets for 2019 Winnersville Classic go on sale Sept. 23

The Valdosta High School Wildcats will play the Lowndes High School Vikings on Friday, Sept. 27, for the historic Winnersville Classic. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
Ticket sales will begin on Monday, Sept. 23 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Williams Street. Please pay close attention to the priority in which the tickets will be sold.
On Monday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 24, ticket sales will begin at 3 p.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Season ticket holders, Touchdown Club members, varsity football, varsity cheerleader and band parents can purchase tickets Monday and Tuesday. Season ticket holders are limited to the number of tickets in your name and cannot combine season tickets with Touchdown Club membership to purchase more. Touchdown Club members who are not season ticket holders can purchase two tickets, they must present their Touchdown Club membership card in person to purchase their own tickets. Varsity football, varsity cheerleading and band parents may purchase two tickets per family unless you have a larger number of season tickets, you can purchase whichever is greater.
All remaining tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 25. These tickets will be sold at the Wildcat ticket office located at 1204 Williams Street on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon or until tickets are sold out.
Availability of tickets is based solely on the total number of available seats provided by the hosting team. These tickets are sold on a priority basis as outlined above. Once all seats are sold, there will be no more available tickets. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that tickets will be available to all Wildcat or Viking fans.
All reserved tickets are $10 each. Valdosta High School students will be able to purchase $5 student tickets with valid ID at VHS only.
For more information contact Wildcat ticket manager, Anquinette Carter at the Valdosta Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049.
