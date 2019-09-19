Column: Preseason prognosticators all wrong about Braves

As I write this, the Atlanta Braves have clinched a spot in the upcoming Major League Baseball playoffs. But they have not yet sewn up the National League East Division title. But who are we kidding, it's just a matter of time before the Braves will be celebrating.
How sweet this championship will be for the Braves, especially after the offseason of doubts and second guessing that Braves management incurred after standing pat, aside from the Josh Donaldson signing.
So, with the Braves on the verge of a second straight division crown, I got to thinking about how much or little (depending on how you view their insight) those baseball experts and prognosticators knew going into the season. After all, it was the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets who actually “won” the offseason with some of the moves they made.
The Phillies signed outfielder Bryce Harper, arguably the biggest free-agent prize this offseason. He's been solid, but was he really worth the $330 million contract he inked this offseason? You be the judge, but I believe no. The Mets added second baseman Robinson Cano and relief pitcher Edwin Diaz. The two teams that made the biggest splash this year currently sit third and fourth respectively in the division after many pegged them as the teams to beat this season.
Even the Washington Nationals, who lost Harper to their division rivals, added starting pitcher Patrick Corbin to an already formidable rotation. They were a popular pick to capture the crown as well. But as I finish typing this sentence, the Nationals sit in second place, 10 games behind the Braves.
So, the point of all this is don't believe everything you read when it comes to preseason predictions. The Braves, a trendy pick to finish as low as fourth in the division before the season began, is on the verge of capturing their second straight division championship for the first time since their 14-year division run ended in 2005. They have even put a scare into the Los Angeles Dodgers for home field advantage throughout the National League playoffs. I don't believe they'll catch the Dodgers but it shows how well the Braves have played this year, especially after the All-Star Break.
The Braves are the best team in their division. They have the best player in Ronald Acuna Jr. or Freddie Freeman (take your pick). They have the best defense in the division and a solid corps of pitchers from the starters to the bullpen. That's why they're close to adding another pennant to SunTrust Park. And that's why they're about to prove the baseball experts wrong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.