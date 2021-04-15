COLUMN: Georgia's 3 wide receivers to watch on G-Day

Georgia’s offensive potential in the passing game took a blow when junior wide receiver George Pickens tore his ACL on March 23.
Then, sophomore Jermaine Burton hyperextended his knee on March 30, and redshirt freshman Arian Smith sprained his wrist during a team scrimmage on April 3. The injuries opened practice opportunities for others within the wide receiving corps. The three — Pickens, Burton and Smith — combined for 65 receptions,1,003 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Also notable are receivers injured last year, including redshirt sophomore Dominick Blaylock and sophomore Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Blaylock tore his ACL before the 2020 season began, and Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a severe ankle injury against Florida on Nov. 7. As of press time, it’s unclear whether they will be ready to play on G-Day, but head coach Kirby Smart said on April 10 Rosemy-Jacksaint is “close to being healthy.”
Because of the position’s uncertainty, here are receivers that should fill the void on G-Day amid Georgia’s injury troubles.
Kearis Jackson
After having his best season in 2020, junior Kearis Jackson is poised to be a prominent weapon in the receiving corps. Last season, he tied Pickens for a team-leading 36 receptions, along with 514 yards and three touchdowns. Against Auburn, he hauled in nine receptions for 147 yards to help guide Georgia to a 26-7 victory. If last season’s stats foreshadow his future at Georgia, Jackson has the potential to be the leading wideout during G-Day.
Demetris Robertson
As a sixth-year senior, Demetris Robertson’s experience and leadership could prove significant in the absence of Pickens and company. Robertson was a reliable offensive presence across his two seasons at the University of California before transferring to Georgia, finishing with 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman. Robertson’s three seasons at Georgia haven’t been as fruitful, with 333 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2019 and only 110 yards in 2020. Fortunately for him, he has the chance to finish his collegiate career the same way it began. With the Bulldogs’ recent injuries and his experience working to his advantage, G-Day is the perfect time, if ever, to become an active target and carry the momentum into the fall.
Adonai Mitchell
Also look out for 6-foot-4 Adonai Mitchell, a freshman out of Antioch, Tennessee. He could prove to be an interesting asset, considering there is only one other receiver on the roster with his height. Mitchell routinely utilized his frame while in high school, finishing with 795 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior year. His build and scoring ability should help him be an efficient receiver in red zone situations during G-Day. Georgia scored on 77.8% of its red zone trips last season, good for 10th in the SEC.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Ga.; redandblack.com/sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.