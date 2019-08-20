Column: Baseball gods reward Braves for Acuna gaffes

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the best player Major League Baseball has to offer this side of Mike Trout.
He's powerful, as evidenced by his 35 home runs through Sunday's games. He's fast, a big reason why he's stolen 29 bases this year and is flirting with a 40-40 season. He's young, having fun and seems to always have a smile on his face.
But his youthful exuberance was his downfall on Sunday when he was caught admiring what he thought was a home run but turned out to be a long single off the wall. His extended time at the plate cost the Braves a base and infuriated manager Brian Snitker. Acuna didn't do himself any favors by getting caught stealing second base. As soon as he returned to the dugout, he was summoned down the tunnel for a meeting with his manager.
The result was Acuna being taken out of the game in embarrassing fashion.
The conversation was probably Snitker's first scolding of his 21-year-old superstar, who up until that point had been as good as advertised since his debut last year with the club. He had re-energized a team that lacked a superstar talent outside of first baseman Freddie Freeman. Acuna had lit a spark under a fanbase that was yearning to relive the glory days when division titles and games played in October were common occurrences in the South.
But in the Braves' biggest game of the year against the National League favorite Los Angeles Dodgers, Acuna goofed and paid the price. Snitker quickly yanked him out of the game and sent a message to his superstar and the rest of the team: You play for the name on the front of the jersey and not the one on the back.
While the younger baseball generation may not agree with Snitker's decision, I wholeheartedly endorse decisions like this. Former manager Bobby Cox did something similar with outfielder Andruw Jones for not giving full effort in a game more than 20 years ago. It was a positive development for Jones and I believe this could bring together Acuna and the Braves team.
This type of discipline sends a message that no one person is bigger than the team. Acuna found that out the hard way.
On the bright side, how about the Braves pulling out Sunday's thrilling 5-3 win thanks to a grand slam from Rafael Ortega! Who? That's right, Rafael Ortega. I can't help but think that the baseball gods rewarded the Braves for yanking its superstar for not giving maximum effort with the unlikeliest of home run heroes in the biggest game of the season.
