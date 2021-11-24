Cole named GSC Player of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State men's basketball team has the honor of highlighting junior forward Michael Cole for this week's Gulf South Conference Player of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday.
Cole, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., recorded a dominating season-high 29 points in Valdosta State's victory over Clayton State, 92-79 last Tuesday. He shot 76.5 percent from the field, going 13 of 17 from the floor. Cole collected up nine rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 3 of 4 on free throws in the game.
Cole is leading the Blazers averaging 20.3 points per game and 10 rebounds per contest through the first three games. He is also the only Gulf South men's basketball student-athlete averaging a double-double so far this season.
The Blazers return to action this weekend in the Palm Beach Atlantic Thanksgiving Classic, facing off against Lynn University on Friday in West Palm Beach, Fla., and at Palm Beach Atlantic on Saturday at 4 p.m.
