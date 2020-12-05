KENNESAW –– They live to fight another week.
The No. 3 Lowndes Vikings went up to Kennesaw on a business trip and returned to Valdosta with a GHSA 7A quarterfinals berth after a 21-13 victory over the No. 14 North Cobb Warriors.
They fought through the chilling 40-degree weather and overcame the chippy play that the game came with.
Before the third quarter ended, North Cobb signaled for an end around to Trevor Lovett, who beat Josh Pickett to the end zone on the 15-yard score to go up 13-7 at the end of the third quarter after failing to make a fate-changing extra point.
The North Cobb defense was just stingy, not allowing the Vikings to do anything but it’s special teams that would hurt them the most.
Lovett muffed another punt following a failed Lowndes drive as Pickett jumped on it on the Warriors’ 38.
The Vikings used it to their advantage with wearing down the Warrior defense before Jacurri Brown found Chase Belcher on a pass that would sit them pretty in the red zone for a chance to score.
Brown capped off the drive with a 4-yard rush, taking a 14-13 lead following Preston Hart’s PAT with 8:08 to go in the game.
“After the muffed punt, I told Coach DuBose to get me the ball and he was like ‘I got you,’ Brown said. “We grinded it out down there and got a P.I. call. It was just straight ‘Quarterback Power,’ to get into the end zone.”
The Vikings defense locked in as the Warriors were in danger, so they began having to pass.
Thomas Davis, who was on tear, made the biggest play of the game –– pushing Malachi Singleton to the ground as the quarterback tried to get off a pass on third down.
“I love playing on the D-line,” Davis said. “We were in ‘Eagle,’ so we closed down and I knew I was faster than the center. The guard pulled so before the center could block me, I was already in the backfield for the sack.”
IJ Mitchell was called upon to get more breathing room for the Vikings following them killing clock before the running back broke a 45-yard rushing touchdown to get a 21-13 lead with 1:38 left in the game.
“We simplified the offense in the second half and leaned on the offensive line,” Lowndes head coach DuBose said. “IJ had great patience on that last touchdown run and we found a way to win.”
The Warriors had one more chance to score but would have to tie the game if they scored.
After reaching the red zone, Singleton tried for the end zone three consecutive times.
Two attempts went to Xavier Clark, who dropped a pass in the end zone and was overthrown on the next.
The final attempt went to Christian Moss, but it was broken up by Ramecia Burgman in the end zone to secure the win for the Vikings.
The first quarter simply seemed to be a feeling out period since these teams were unfamiliar with each other.
No team could get the ball moving and turn it into points.
The North Cobb rush was coming for Brown as he was sacked in the first and the defensive players such as Josh Pickett and Burgman were breaking up passes as Warrior quarterback Malachi Singleton attempted to get the ball to his main target Christian Moss.
But midway through the second quarter was the first breakthrough of the game.
After passing the 50-yard mark of the field through Malachi Singleton’s rushing as he had 169 yards on the night, the quarter back found Christian Moss on a 48-yard touchdown pass as Tylar Belcher slipped while covering the receiver.
Once the Vikings got the ball but were forced to punt but Elijah Ellis made his mark on specials opposed to his normal wide receiver spot.
On a Zeb Fletcher punt, fielder Trevor Lovett muffed the punt before Ellis jumped on it on the 10-yard line.
On the following play, Jacurri Brown rushed in a 10-yarder to knot the game at 7 with 4:16 left in the first half.
As the Warriors attempted to get another score before the half, Matthew Trimble intercepted Singleton.
But the Vikings could not capitalize as they game was still tied at the half.
“We had a sloppy first half offensively,” Vikings Head Coach Jamey DuBose said after the victory. “Defensively we played well but we let them get into our head a little bit and made some foolish penalties. We were kind of cold and dreary like the weather.”
Early in the third quarter, Davis checked out the game due to a left ankle injury, but he returned to the game with an impact to go with his eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack from his old defensive end position.
On his first play back in the game, Davis laid a hit on Singleton in the backfield to make it 2nd and 15 before the Warriors punted on the drive.
Davis finished the game with 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on the night.
UP NEXT
The Vikings will be back on the road for the quarterfinals as they will take on Milton High School.
“People can say what they want, a win is a win.” DuBose said. “I don’t know much about Milton. I have not watched film on them because we take it week-by-week. If the championship route is to come back up here, then there is nothing we can do about, so we have to come up here a find a way to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.