Cold-shooting Eagles fall to Trinity Prep in Final Four

MACON –– The Highland Christian Eagles came up short on their bid to go back to back as state champions.
The Eagles (25-5) surged all the way to the Final Four in Macon on Friday night where they lost to Trinity Prep School (25-5) 81-65. The Eagles came in as heavy underdogs to the explosive Prep school out of Atlanta, touting several players transferring in from National programs.
Highland showed that they were not intimidated right out of the gate as the first quarter was a battle. Quron Baker and Jace LeVan each scored six points apiece in the opening stanza as the score went back and forth until Bryson Pierce hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 18-14 in favor of Trinity Prep. The second quarter is one that the Eagles would’ve liked to have had back.
The Eagles settled for open 3-point attempts with good ball movement but were unable to hit a single one of them.
“Our plan was to attack them all night," Highland head coach Joel Stites said. "When we did that, we were very successful. We knew going in that they could shoot it well. Unfortunately, we got caught up in trying to shoot with them."
When Highland went inside, they were dominant as Jyrell Jones and LeVan combined for 12 more points in the paint in the second quarter. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Troy Cobb III had a stretch where he connected on four of four from the 3-point line. Every time the Eagles would close the gap to four or five points, Trinity would respond with clutch outside shooting
“The Cobb kid hurt us tonight," Stites said. "He’s 6’5 and shoots it well. That stretch in the second quarter where he hit a bunch of shots changed the game and it also affected our game plan a bit."
Highland went in only down 35-27 at halftime and looked to fighting back in the third quarter. Baker came out with a sense of urgency in the third quarter as the HCA point guard scored 15 points and led an impressive response by the Eagles. Highland pressed Trinity, creating several turnovers leading to easy baskets as they got within 52-48 in the waning moments of the third quarter.
Trinity Prep responded by managing to get three fouls called on Highland in the last minute of the quarter and converting four foul shots and then having Cobb bury another long three at the buzzer yet again.
“That last minute there in the third was a killer," Stites said. "We had all the momentum and then poof...it was gone. Baker and Jones picked up their fourth fouls and we couldn’t play the fourth quarter nearly as aggressive as we had hoped."
Jones had a strong fourth quarter as the senior had 11 points at the rim. Baker had a nasty collision going to the rim leaving the guard hobbled which also affected the Eagles as the leading scorer for the season was unable to connect down the stretch. Highland was forced to scramble and gamble as they didn’t quit in the latter moments.
“The final score was certainly not indicative of the game," Stites said. "It was a great game. Exciting. Until the last couple minutes, we were within striking distance. They were literally two baskets better than us every quarter. It’s tough. We were right there, but we just could not make a basket from outside tonight. And they made just about all of theirs."
With his inspiring play, Jones led the Eagles with 22 points on the night. Baker was right behind him with 21 and LeVan added 16. Xavier Godfrey finished with five points, but limited Trinity Prep’s dynamic point guard, Micah Stinson, to five points as well.
The Eagles finish their season 25-5 as they won the Region Regular Season and Tournament Championships, as well as making another Final Four appearance.
“I told my guys afterwards that they played their guts out," Stites said. "They never stopped fighting. We knew we could win, but we simply didn’t get it done tonight. It happens. Right now, they don’t realize it, but it’s so hard to get to the Final Four in boys basketball in Georgia. And we’ve done it twice in a row. So many things have to go right. I’m proud of them. We have done wonders here at Highland Christian Academy. I’m just amazed from where we’ve come from to where we are now. It’s all because of these great kids that put in the time and sacrifice to be different. We are a Christian school and we are a basketball school. We have definitely proved that. I’m blessed."
