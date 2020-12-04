Cold Journey: No. 3 Vikings travel to North Cobb for low-temperature playoff matchup

VALDOSTA –– Brrr.
The No. 3 Lowndes Vikings (8-1) visit the North Cobb Warriors (10-1) tonight in Kennesaw for a second round GHSA 7A playoff matchup.
Lowndes beat Newton 42-0 in the first round while North Cobb defeated Pebblebrook 35-6.
The game will be played in frigid, 40-degree temperatures –– serving as the coldest game Lowndes has played since facing Marietta in the state championship in the old Turner Field last December.
There will also be a chance of showers over the duration of the contest.
Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose wants his team to head into the game knowing the weather is a mental aspect but has prepared his team in cool environments this week.
“It’s cold for fans and people that’s not running around on the field,” DuBose said after Wednesday’s practice. “If you are one of the guys on the field, the cold is nothing. It is not going to be sub-freezing temperature or snowing that I know of. We have practiced in the cold when it has been around 40 degrees and did walkthroughs in the morning in the cold weather. It shouldn’t affect how you play, and you should be able to get through it to be a successful team.”
With DuBose being new to Georgia football, he stated after Friday’s win over Newton that he was unfamiliar with North Cobb.
Now, he has a concrete plan: Stop sophomore quarterback Malachi Singleton’s arm and legs.
“The quarterback is the guy that makes them tick the most,” DuBose said. “He gets the ball up to his receivers on 50-50 balls. He’s also kind of like a running back, too, because he’s a physical runner between tackles and is almost like a fullback with good speed.”
Offensively, DuBose needs his team to use its size advantage and stay disciplined while the Warrior defense switches sets during the snap count.
The Vikings are also looking out for the Warriors' defensive anchors –– senior outside linebacker Jadyn Walker and senior free safety Cobe Singleton.
“They’re a smaller group that we’ve seen recently,” DuBose said. “But they do a lot of movement up front and gap exchanges to try to confuse you. They have an outside backer that is six-foot plus that looks good on film and they are also sound in the secondary. We have to continue to be balanced so people don’t beat us off blitzes and score in the red zone because field goals are not going to win.”
As Jacurri Brown states, the city of Atlanta has left a bad taste in their mouth after not capturing the state title last season.
“There’s a chip on our shoulder when we go to Atlanta,” Brown said. “We want to go up there and show them boys some South Georgia football. The cold weather is not a factor. We are embracing the elements. When the whistle blows, we have to play, so we’re not worried about it.”
The second-round matchup kicks off tonight at 7:30 from Emory Sewell Stadium in Kennesaw.
