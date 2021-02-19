Clinch's Morehead heading to Georgia Tech

HOMERVILLE – A Clinch County three-time All-State selection will play football next year at Georgia Tech.
Tyler Morehead signed preferred walk-on paperwork on Friday to play at the Atlantic Coast Conference school next season. Clinch County coach Don Tison Jr. said Morehead signed as an athlete. He may play strong safety or running back.
“Tyler has been a tremendous player for four years here. With the recruiting being all crazy this year due to COVID, scholarships being limited and Tyler had to sit out half of the year last year due to his leg injury that he had, I'm just real proud for him,” said Tison Jr. “Obviously, he's got the ability and the mindset to play on that level. I'm just proud he's going to get that opportunity.”
Morehead missed seven games to start the year before returning at the end of the season and during the Panthers' playoff run that ended in the Class A semifinal round.
It was a great opportunity for Morehead given the limited spots that were available this year. The NCAA extended an extra year of eligibility to collegians at all three Division levels, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This meant there were fewer positions available and less scholarship money to divvy to incoming freshmen.
“It's really been a bad year for recruiting because the NCAA gave seniors in college another year of eligibility. They had to cut scholarships down tremendously, probably 75%. A lot of high school seniors have really missed out on some opportunities due to that,” Tison said. “For Tyler to get that opportunity, it's really good for him because he's definitely got that ability. I'm excited for him.
“He is a very instinctive player and can really play almost anywhere in high school. For us, he could have played any position on the field. His natural fit in college will be strong safety or running back.”
