HOMERVILLE – The Clinch County Panthers are in a position they haven't been this time of year in three years – watching two other teams play for the Class A Public title. For the first time since 2016, Clinch County will be sitting at home for championship weekend of the Georgia High School Association playoffs.
The reigning two-time defending state champions will relinquish their crown to either Irwin County or Marion County when the two teams play for the title on Saturday at 10 a.m at Georgia State.
Irwin County ended Clinch County's season last Friday with a 36-0 rout.
“We've been preaching all year, and before the game, the message was play as hard as you can and no matter what happens we're going to love you, either way. The kids know that we're going to love them,” Clinch County football coach Don Tison Jr. said. “We're going to hold our heads up and let this sink in and look at how we can get better. We talked to the underclassmen about remembering what this feels like because we hadn't felt like this in a while. Remember this feeling and lets use it (as motivation) when we get back to work.”
Before last week's devastating loss to the Indians, the Panthers had reeled off 10 straight playoff wins. Now, they must regroup. As Clinch prepares for next season, it'll have to replace a large class of 24 seniors that were responsible for compiling a 47-7 record and two state championships over a four-year period.
“We lose a pretty big senior class, really good players, lot of success. We've got some good kids coming, got a good junior class. The future's always going to be bright in Clinch County because we've got great kids and a great support system and we're going to work as hard as we can every year,” Tison said.
Class A Public will be extremely tougher next year following the recent reclassification of schools. Brooks County and Dublin, the two teams that are playing Friday for the Class AA championship, will drop to Class A. Irwin County, undefeated this year with a 12-0 record, only graduates 16 seniors from a team that's allowed just 56 points this year.
