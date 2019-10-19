HOMERVILLE –– The Clinch County Panthers proved to be superior against the Turner County Rebels in their 41-16 victory on Friday, raising to second place in Region 2-A.
The Rebels wasted no time getting their first points on the board.
On their first play from scrimmage, quarterback Amarion Blanks connected with a streaking Keonvay Clark which ended up going for 77-yards due to blown coverage.
“First thing that I was thinking was don’t panic, settle down, and just play football,” Clinch head coach Don Tison said. “That was only the first play of a long game and we came together and had a good game.”
The Panthers tried to respond but their offense stalled at the 35-yard line before kicker Zack Robbins’ field goal attempt dinged off the upright.
Then came the run.
The Panthers scored 41 unanswered points –– all on rushing plays.
The first came when Michael Walker rushed a 14-yard touchdown to tie the ballgame.
He decided to repeat himself on the Panthers’ next drive but this time, Walker took off for 56-yards to give Clinch a 14-7 lead to end the first quarter.
The Panthers gave someone else a taste of the end zone as Marquavious Grady ran for a 34-yard touchdown.
Before the half, Walker decided that he wasn’t done yet as the Panthers reached the one-yard line before he got a direct snap to grab a 28-7 lead.
The Panthers received the ball first in the second half.
On that drive, Demondre Edmonds scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 28.
The Rebels had a chance to get on the board again, until Blanks fumbled the shotgun snap and the ball was jumped on by Marquavious Grady.
They continued their scoring ways by Tajuan Gordon checking in and scoring on a four-yard carry.
“We just stuck to our game plan by running the ball and controlling the clock,” Tison said. “We made a few adjustments to take away the deep throw so they wouldn’t score like that again.”
The Rebels ended the game with two garbage time scores with Amarion Blanks tossing a jump ball to Jacorion Jones and then forcing a safety on the next drive.
The Panthers will travel to Lakeland to meet the Lanier County Bulldogs on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
“Our mindset is always the same. Every week we’re trying to improve and be hungry, humble, and play fast,” Tison said.
