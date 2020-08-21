HOMERVILLE – The Clinch County Panthers have a new opponent for their season opener on Sept. 4. Head coach Don Tison Jr. confirmed on Friday that Clinch will travel to Montezuma, Georgia that Friday night to play the Macon County Bulldogs.
“I'm excited about it,” Tison said. “Word is getting around. Kids are really excited.”
Macon County finished 6-5 last season.
Clinch County was originally scheduled to play Lincoln County in the Erk Russell Classic to start the season, but that game got canceled amid concerns from the coronavirus pandemic. With two weeks left before the start of the regular season, Tison was thrilled to have a game finalized.
“We've been hitting each other since day one, whenever day one was, it's been about a month now or over a month. After a while you just get tired of hitting each other,” Tison said. “Kids were pretty upset and deflated when the Lincoln game got canceled and the fact that we were, this whole time, planning on playing at Georgia Southern, and that got taken away. Kids are very resilient and have been practicing just as hard through all of that. Now just them being excited about knowing that we've got a game to replace that game with, it's something to look forward to.
“It's been a good day today. During these times, good days are kind of hard to come by. Getting good news is great.”
The two teams will square off in 2021 as well. They will play next year in the Erk Russell Classic at Georgia Southern University.
According to an update from the Georgia High School Association website on Wednesday, the regular season will start on Sept. 4.
