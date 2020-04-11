Clinch HC Tison Jr.: 'It's not an ideal situation'

HOMERVILLE – In what should be a time of spring workouts and preparation for the upcoming high school football season, Clinch County coach Don Tison Jr. and his players are getting acclimated to the new normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – being away from each other.
The only saving grace is that the Panthers aren't the only team going through this unprecedented situation.
“The thing about it is it's impacting everybody. Everybody's in the same boat. Obviously, it's not an ideal situation. We would much rather be in the weight room because we always hang our hat on outworking people. That all starts in the spring in the weight room,” Tison said. “Not having that is definitely something that I worry about. But I think we've handled it well. I think we've probably handled it as well as anybody.”
The Georgia High School Association announced on April 2 that all spring sports activities would be canceled for the rest of the semester. This came a day after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he was closing schools for the last two months. This leaves coaches like Tison in a lurch since they are unsure about what a summer schedule will look like.
“I feel confident with us and the coaching staff and the players, we're ready to do whatever. Whatever comes our way, we'll adjust and we'll adapt to it because there's really no way knowing when we're going to be able to start summer workouts or what's going to happen,” Tison said. “We just know we need to get as ready as we can right now. Just be staying in shape and continue to lift and be fast and flexible. Whatever happens this summer, we'll just have to adjust and adapt to it.”
Even though the team may not be able to work out in the school's weight room, the coaching staff tried to remedy the situation by bring the weights to the players.
“We had a lot of old weight equipment. When we built a new weight room a few years back, we took all of our old weight equipment and put it up in storage,” Tison said. “Whenever all of this happened, we were able to pass out some of that old equipment to people's houses. Not everybody's got it but our main guys that we feel like needed it the most, they'll have a few weights at their house that they can work out with and exercise with.
“Hopefully, we'll come out of this in better shape than everyone else. That's kind of where you want to be at. We would definitely be in better shape if all of this wasn't going on. We're doing all we can.”
One part of his team that Tison is worried about is the underclassmen.
“The ones that worry me the most are the ones in the eighth grade now that'll be freshmen next year. People don't keep up with your JV record. People care about what you do on varsity and I'm sitting here looking years ahead with our upcoming ninth and tenth grade kids,” Tison said. “They're really missing out because this is when they really start taking off.”
As Clinch prepares for next season, it'll have to replace a class of 24 seniors that were responsible for compiling a 47-7 record and two state championships over a four-year period.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
