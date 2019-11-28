HOMERVILLE – Postseason experience is an asset the Clinch County Panthers hope will be an advantage as they advance deeper in this year's Class A playoffs.
It was on full display last Friday night when Clinch County knocked off Emanuel County Institute 44-21 in the second round. The Panthers burst out to a 20-0 halftime lead and were never threatened. The win advanced the perennial state power to the quarterfinal round where it is three wins away from a third straight championship.
Clinch County coach Don Tison understands the importance of playoff experience and what it means to be in this position every year.
“I think it will really help us. Like this game, we talked about, we've been here, now is the time to use our experience we gained from the past to play fast, play aggressive and not be uptight, not be scared to lose. Go out and go after it,” Tison said.
Clinch County has amassed a 35-4 record the past three seasons, including back-to-back state championship wins over Irwin County, the top-ranked team in the state this year, who is looming in a potential semifinal round game the following week.
For the Panthers to do their part and set up that playoff clash with the Indians again, they'll need to knock off Warren County this Friday. The Screaming Devils are 8-4 this year following an impressive 34-14 victory at Bowdon last week.
In contrast to Clinch County's impeccable playoff run over the past couple of years, Warren County is just two years removed from a 1-9 season.
The two teams will play Friday night in Homerville, Georgia. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
