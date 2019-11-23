HOMERVILLE –– The head coach may be different but the Clinch County Panthers produced similar results in the Class A playoffs Friday night.
In Don Tison's first playoff game as head coach, the Panthers scored on their first three possessions, forced two fumbles, returned one for a touchdown and cruised to a 44-21 victory over Emanuel County Institute in the second round at Donald Tison Field.
Clinch County, which was off for the opening round last week, will host Warren County next Friday in the quarterfinal round.
Tison replaced Jim Dickerson who retired after leading the Panthers to back-to-back state titles.
“It feels good. I can't get too excited because we've got an ultimate goal, we want to keep going,” said Tison. “But I'm happy for the team, happy for the fans. It's kind of like this place comes to life in the playoffs. There was a little more energy. Fans were a little more into it. The community gets behind us. Hopefully, we can make us another run.”
The Panthers used a power running game to wear down the Bulldogs defense. The Panthers rolled up 339 rushing yards, led by Tyler Morehead's 128 and two touchdowns. Michael Walker added 95 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.
Morehead also returned a fumble 45 yards for a score in the fourth quarter that upped the Panthers' lead to 37-7.
It wasn't a complete masterpiece for the Panthers in their playoff opener. Penalties piled up early and often. Clinch was penalized 13 times for 96 yards.
“We've got to clean that up. If we take away all those penalties, man I would feel a lot better. You get better officiating and you don't get away with stuff you usually get away with,” Tison said. “We've been seeing stuff on film and we've been trying to correct it.
“There were a lot of penalties in this game. We're going to have to clean that up.”
ECI was flagged 16 times for 111 yards.
Clinch leads the series history with a 4-3-1 edge.
