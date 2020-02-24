HOMERVILLE –– The Clinch County Panthers girls basketball team punctuated its regular season with All-Region accolades, the program announced over the weekend.
Not only did the Panthers claim the Region 2-A championship, but head coach Chase Daniel was named Region Coach of they Year. The Panthers finished 22-2 and 14-2 in region play during the regular season. Clinch's Zyhia Johnson was named Region Player of the Year while junior forward Angel McRae was named Region 2-A Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson and McRae also made First Team All-Region while Sanaa Small and Nyla West made the Second Team.
Clinch's Shanautica Wesley made the team as an Honorable Mention.
The full list of All-Region performers goes as follows:
Region 2-A Girls Champions: Clinch County Panthers
Region Coach of the Year: Chase Daniel
Player of the Year: Zyhia Johnson (Clinch)
Offensive Player of the Year: Angel McCray (Clinch)
Defensive Player of the Year - Yakia Temple (Turner)
Freshman of the Year - Tykhia Burgess (Turner)
1st Team All-Region
Zyhia Johnson (Clinch)
Angel McRae (Clinch)
Yakia Temple (Turner)
Tykhia Burgess (Turner)
Destiny Tisdol (Wilcox)
Alayasia Dixon (Wilcox)
Jazz Ryan (Lanier)
Tynasja Sirmans (Lanier)
Jaylasia Office (Turner)
Mya Byrd (Turner)
Shalon Nelson (Telfair)
Mariah Eversley (Echols)
Imani Adams (Irwin)
Shadiamond Greene (Charlton)
2nd Team All-Region
Jalexis Clay (Telfair)
Elizabeth Murphy (Telfair)
Sanaa Small (Clinch)
Nyla West (Clinch)
Braxton Gipson (Turner)
Shanaya Lock (Atkinson)
Daisy Jones (Lanier)
Eriana Hargrove (Wilcox)
Asia Montgomery (Wilcox)
Jordan Vernon (Charlton)
Honorable Mention
Jacklynn Radney (Echols)
Cara Kight (Clinch)
Shania Legrier (Wilcox)
Ciara Riley (Irwin)
Shanautica Wesley (Clinch)
Tamerian Terry (Turner)
Mak'Yah Rowles (Atkinson)
Makaylah Garard (Charlton)
T'Nyia Spivey (Lanier)
