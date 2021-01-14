A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 4:36 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
Gerald Thomas III | Special to the TimesLanier County forward Xavier Ryan (10) crosses over a Brooks County defender during a game Tuesday in Quitman.
Gerald Thomas III | Special to the TimesLanier County girls basketball coach Sandy Turner talks to guard Nanda Gloster (20) during a game against Brooks County Tuesday in Quitman.
Gerald Thomas III | Special to the TimesLanier County guard EJ Brown (3) handles the ball against a Brooks County defender during a game Tuesday in Quitman.
Gerald Thomas III | Special to the TimesLanier County guard Jada Camon (4) looks to pass the ball during a game against Brooks County Tuesday in Quitman.
Gerald Thomas III | Special to the TimesLanier County guard Keke Smalls (32) handles the ball during a game against Brooks County Tuesday in Quitman.
Gerald Thomas III | Special to the TimesLanier County boys basketball coach Joel Stites gives a thumbs-up to one of his players during a game against Brooks County Tuesday in Quitman.
||||
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.