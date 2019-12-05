VALDOSTA –– After clutching victory from a final-minute goal line stand, Lowndes is one victory away from returning to the state championship game.
The Vikings (13-0) led Grayson 28-20 with less than a minute remaining. With the Rams facing a fourth-and-goal, they sent in their beefy package and attempted to power their way into the end zone.
In response, the Concrete Curtain turned to stone –– denying the Rams for the second time in the game and officially booking a date to the 7A semifinals.
“What our kids learned on Friday was it ain’t gonna be easy.” Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson said on Wednesday. “There ain’t nothing going to be easy about it from here on out.”
Jacurri Brown paced Lowndes with 158 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns, including a 42-yard run on the opening play of the game.
His offensive performance kept the Vikings afloat on a night that they were missing their top two running backs.
“We’re proud of Jacurri and what he can do,” McPherson said of Brown. “He’s got a lot of heart. That’s the thing that makes him special. That kid has got heart.”
The test gets tougher this week with the No. 4 team in the classification coming to Martin Stadium.
North Gwinnett (12-1) brings its high-powered attack into the semifinals. The Bulldogs average 40.7 points per game and have scored 51, 60 and 32 in the first three rounds.
They’ve reeled off 12 consecutive wins since their season opening loss to Colquitt County.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a win against No. 2 McEachern where they defeated the Indians 32-13 in a road win.
“They’re extremely explosive on offense,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said. “Great quarterback, great skill kids and all you’ve got to do is turn on the film and watch 10 or 15 plays. That’ll get anybody ready to play.”
After being pushed to their limits and coming out on the other side, the Vikings are a victory away from what they set their sights on earlier this year.
With how close they are, they know a lot is at stake.
“I don’t think we really try to control it,” Slack said referring to the proximity of the state championship. “At this point we all know what’s at stake. I don’t try to control it one bit. I want them excited and excited about the opportunity to win a state championship. But that goes along with winning this game.”
Lowndes and North Gwinnett will face off at 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.